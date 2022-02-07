×
Twitter goes crazy as Eren starts the Rumbling in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Episode 5

Eren in his titan form while speaking to Eldians through the Paths (Image via Studio MAPPA)
Eren in his titan form while speaking to Eldians through the Paths (Image via Studio MAPPA)
Arundhoti Palit
ANALYST
Modified Feb 07, 2022 04:43 PM IST
Feature

(Spoilers for the Attack on Titan anime ahead)

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 has been building up anticipation for the Rumbling since the release of its trailer. The anime also teased this turn of events through the lyrics and visuals of the opening theme, and fans have been hyped beyond belief.

With Episode 5 (“From You, 2000 Years Ago”), fans were left wondering how Eren would take back control after he turned the tables on Zeke in the previous episode. They were especially curious because Eren lacks the royal blood that the Founder answers to.

this episode was insane #AOTSeason4 #AttackOnTitan #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 https://t.co/8vQHknIxRl

This episode revealed details on Ymir's attainment of the Titan powers, the origins of the Eldian race and the creation of the Paths. It also showed Eren's desperate attempt to stop Ymir from rendering the Eldians infertile.

Anime-only fans were left flabbergasted, while manga readers were impressed with how well the anime adapted these events.

THE RUMBLING IS HERE#AOTSeason4 #AttackOnTitan #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 https://t.co/5Y2D6ZxxZU

It's safe to say that Studio MAPPA’s animation did justice to the series this season. This was something many fans were skeptical of after the sharp fall in animation quality in Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 1.

The entire color tone of the anime changed with the Rumbling.If Attack on Titan wasn't already wild enough, it's all despair from here on out. https://t.co/64jYKwFzxs

How Twitter fans reacted to Attack on Titan season 4 part 2 episode 5

The Attack Titan gets all the memories of previous holders as well as future holders. So, Grisha was seeing Eren’s memories, which is how he saw the “future” and how he was able to be influenced by Eren. #AotFinalSeason #aot #aotseason4 #AttackOnTitan https://t.co/jtJYi8ex0x

It's no surprise that Attack on Titan began trending on Twitter almost immediately after Season 4 Part 2 Episode 5 was released. Fans are going gaga over the content, animation and philosophical implications of the episode.

the lost girl of humanitycomplete breakdown of ymir fritz, her connection to eren and episode 80 of attack on titan ‘from you, 2000 years ago’ https://t.co/6FUB9y771i
Ymir Fritz Founding Titan https://t.co/oTnGt6t0dh

Episode 5 was both chilling and poignant. Eren’s words to Ymir were quoted by many fans on Twitter posts involving her. The words also appear in various fan art based on this episode.

Neither God, nor Slave.#ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackOnTitan https://t.co/TySON0y69q
[SPOILER WARNING]"You're not a slave, nor are you a god. You're just a human.....The one who led me here, was it you? You've been waiting, haven't you? All this time. Waiting 2000 years, for someone."- Eren tells Ymir as Zeke tries to stop them.#shingeki #AttackOnTitan https://t.co/qOI8K2XUlF
#attackontitanseason4 You are no a slave.You are no a God either.You are just a human being. https://t.co/WJAxdkIlL3

Fans also posted about the shock that Armin and Mikasa felt when they realized that Eren had mobilized far too many Wall Titans than was necessary to defeat Marley.

“I can’t help but think if back then, I had…chosen a different path…things would have turned out different”#AttackOnTitan #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 https://t.co/8eSdvQzkyK
Hear me, Subjects of Ymir. https://t.co/gypsvhzkps
Well that escalated quickly https://t.co/cMKReThFoI

However, it was not only the events of the episode and their animation that caught the attention of the Attack on Titan fandom.

Yuki Kaji’s voice acting as Eren reached a whole new level with this episode, and fans were quick to express their delight with his work. Some even declared that no other voice actor could have captured Eren's character as well as he has.

Mappa just made 5 10/10 Episodes in a row.I cant believe this Yuuki Kaji voice acting as Eren was Impressive.50/10.#AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #shingeki #AttackOnTitan #AttackOnTitan https://t.co/qCaACemcnW
I STAND BY THE FACT THAT YUKI KAJI IS THE BEST VA FOR EREN IN THIS LIFETIME #AttackOnTitan https://t.co/2Fv7vQVI5j

Fans also highlighted several Easter eggs that were hidden within the episode. These include the walls named after Ymir’s three daughters (Maria, Rose and Sina) and the Eldian armbands having the same symbol as the emblem on the first king’s crown.

THIS PART IS WILD!! Poor Ymir 💔#AttackOnTitan https://t.co/XOvRztTYyq
Isayama is a genius…#AttackOnTitan #ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #shingeki #進撃の巨人 #AoT https://t.co/su8zDsU6d6
13 hands pointing to Ymir (13 years,the life of an titan shifter)9 petals on the flower (9 titans)Details in Attack on Titan are out of this world 🙏🏼#ShingekiNoKyojin #shingeki #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #AttackOnTitan #ymir #erenyeager #ShingekiNoKyojinfinalseason https://t.co/RN53INMXTJ

Of course, as is inevitable with any fandom, this Attack on Titan episode also gave rise to a plethora of memes online. The memes range from MAPPA's animation and Ymir's backstory to Eren's ability to outsmart Zeke and his use of the Rumbling to kill all humans outside Paradis.

Episode 4 situation be like:#AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #ErenJaeger #zeke https://t.co/Ygg0mBYEVR
new meme drop🔥#AttackonTitanFinalSeason#AttackOnTitan https://t.co/sRAO0Naxy5
MAPPA animators after Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 https://t.co/GEhdzN1ihd
Everyone blaming me for being an introvert #attackontitan https://t.co/Y0Fr9d3yTD
same vibes #attackontitanseason4 https://t.co/bb21J4hhbc
Attack on Titan The Final SeasonExcept it's just memes https://t.co/id3eO0LuqV
Just attack on titan things https://t.co/bHQYOQFZZF
Rare picture of Eren Yeager telling Hajime Isayama what to do. #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 https://t.co/CqertAWCzY

Part 2 of the final season of Attack on Titan will answer several questions that have arisen over the course of four seasons. We have already seen some knots unraveling in Episode 5 as Eren changes the fate of Eldians on Paradis through his actions.

It's safe to say that the series will likely keep trending after each episode is released.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
