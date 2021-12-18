Chainsaw Man announces details of Part 2 of the manga in Jump Festa 2022

Chainsaw Man was the second event at Super Stage Ex during Jump Festa 2022 Day One, and a few new announcements were made. The event did not reveal much information. However, details about part 2 of the manga were disclosed.

The panel consisted of Tatsuki Fujimoto and Lin Shihei, and the event was chiefly a conversation between the two.

Mangaka Fujimoto reveals the premise of Chainsaw Man manga Part 2 at Jump Festa 2022

MAPPA had previously released a trailer for Chainsaw Man, so fans had hoped for more details. While Chainsaw Man did not reveal as much as expected at Jump Festa 2022, the conversation between Fujimoto and Shihei was enlightening.

The event primarily revealed two things - how Fujimoto made Chainsaw Man Part 1, and what he has in store for Chainsaw Man Part 2. Alongside, there was a PV consisting of animated manga panels with a brief appearance of Makima.

Chainsaw Man at Jump Festa 2022: The making of Part 1

Tatsuki Fujimoto did not make a public appearance; he spoke through an animated version of Pochita in Jump Festa 2022. Fujimoto revealed the ideas he had for Part 1 that he didn’t get to put in the final draft.

Himeno was supposed to be Aki’s sister, and Fujimoto wanted her to live longer. Kobeni was supposed to have more piercings. Fujimoto was also confused between whom to let live between the Angel Devil and Kobeni. Thus, when Lin Shihei had suggested to keep Angel Devil alive, Fujimoto chose to keep Kobeni alive instead.

Fujimoto discusses the premise of Part 2 of Chainsaw Man

As was hinted at the end of Chainsaw Man part 1, Chainsaw Man part 2 will revolve around Denji going to School and taking care of Nayuta, the reincarnated form of Makima.

The crucial detail that Fujimoto revealed at Jump Festa 2022 is that everything Chainsaw Man devours is erased from existence. While this was already said in Part 1 about when Pochita was Chainsaw Man, it was never said about Denji’s Chainsaw Man.

Part 2 of Chainsaw Man will be structured around this power. This leads readers to question whether everything regarding the devils is true.

Supposedly, Denji consumes when he is not in his Chainsaw Man form. However, since Makima’s remains were devoured by Denji, why has she not been erased?

Also, there might be a new love interest for Denji on the horizon. Chainsaw Man manga Part 2 will start serializing at Shonen Jump’s online platform, Shonen Jump + from early summer in 2022.

The new animated PV

MyAnimeList @myanimelist #chainsawman #Breaking News: Chainsaw Man Part 2 manga debuts in Shounen Jump+ web magazine in early Summer 2022; TV anime by MAPPA to premiere in 2022 #チェンソーマン #Breaking News: Chainsaw Man Part 2 manga debuts in Shounen Jump+ web magazine in early Summer 2022; TV anime by MAPPA to premiere in 2022 #チェンソーマン #chainsawman https://t.co/RSrjIgLGqQ

In Jump Festa 2022, a 1 minute and 6 second long PV of was released. The trailer began with Denji finding Pochita, and then goes through the panels of him meeting Makima, Power, and Aki, his inner struggles. The key panels featured Himeno, Reze, Kobeni, and the Angel Devil.

Surprisingly, many scenes from the climax of Chainsaw Man Part 1 are there in the trailer, which makes it a teaser for Chainsaw Man part 2 as well. However, the trailer is soon overtaken by animated versions of colored panels that include Denji turning into the Chainsaw Man, Aki meeting Makima at the Graveyard, the gun Devil, Power and Denji’s daily lives, and many panels of Makima.

Chainsaw Man @chainsawmannews Makima is holding her own arm.

I heard this is the act of hugging yourself in psychology. Makima is holding her own arm.I heard this is the act of hugging yourself in psychology. https://t.co/e7lRWOFHh7

The title card comes next, before the trailer ends with Makima staring at the camera and then slowly turning away as flashes from the anime play in the background.

The music accompanying the trailer was eerie and very befitting of the series, leading fans to believe that this is a score taken directly from the original score of the upcoming anime.

Kumi @D_Kumii Tatsuki Fujimoto's editor told him that the scene in which Makima is put in a fridge might not be suitable for Jump.



Fujimoto: If I can't publish it in Jump, I'll just post it on Twitter. Tatsuki Fujimoto's editor told him that the scene in which Makima is put in a fridge might not be suitable for Jump. Fujimoto: If I can't publish it in Jump, I'll just post it on Twitter. https://t.co/1XWUoMU7YT

Chainsaw Man did not reveal as many details at Jump Festa 2022. Fans were expecting information such as the voice cast or a proper PV. However, there was a lot of information about Part 2 of the manga and mangaka Fujimoto himself.

Fujimoto has recommended quite a few manga which he is reading at the moment, including High School Family and Grief: Cursed House. Many details about the production of Part 1 were also revealed, such as the editors asking Fujimoto to remove the scene of Makima being put inside a freezer. Fujimoto also confirmed the death of Angel Devil.

Overall, Chainsaw Man at Jump Festa 2022 was not what fans expected, but it was not disappointing either. Fujimoto answered a lot of doubts, and the new trailer will only encourage fans to look forward to both the anime and Chainsaw Man Part 2.

Day Two of Jump Festa 2022 takes place tomorrow.

