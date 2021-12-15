Chainsaw Man anime details likely to be revealed at Jump Festa 2022

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man is all set to take the Super Stage Ex at the most anticipated anime convention of the year, Jump Festa 2022. While MAPPA had announced the anime adaptation of this manga months ago, no other information (apart from a single teaser) has been released. As such, fans are waiting eagerly for the information that will be revealed at Jump Festa 2022.

Chainsaw Man at Jump Festa 2022: Voice cast, release dates, and more

Information released so far

Part 1 of Chainsaw Man manga, the Public Safety Arc, was completed in December 2020. A second part was announced in the same month, and was later revealed to focus on the main character Denji going to school in what was dubbed as the School Arc. MAPPA announced the anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man in last year’s Jump Festa in December 2020. In June this year, MAPPA released a trailer for Chainsaw Man. However, no news of the anime or the continuation of the manga has been released since.

However, some details regarding the staff were announced. The anime is directed by Ryū Nakayama (director) and Makoto Nakazono (chief episode director), and the music is composed by Kensuke Ushio. No details about the voice cast, the release date, number of episodes, or how many chapters will be adapted have been released.

Chainsaw Man at Jump Festa 2022: Super Stage Ex

Shonen Jump News - Unofficial @WSJ_manga Jump Festa 2022



· BLEACH's performers tease lots of new information regarding the upcoming content of the series in 2022.



· BLEACH's performers tease lots of new information regarding the upcoming content of the series in 2022.

· Chainsaw Man's Tatsuki Fujimoto teases an important announcement at its stage. Shihei Lin will also appear to discuss about Fujimoto's past works.

Chainsaw Man will take the Super Stage Ex at Jump Festa 2022 on December 18, which is day one of the convention. Chainsaw Man will take the stage after Bleach and before Platinum End. Since Super Stage Ex is held both online and in-person, Chainsaw Man can be streamed on the Jump Festa smartphone app, JanFes Island, as well as on Jump Festa's official YouTube channel (Jump Channel) and the official website of Jump Festa 2022 (Jump Festa NAVI). Chainsaw Man will take the stage at the following international times:

Japan Standard Time: 6.45 pm

Pacific Time: 01.45 am

Central Time: 03.45 am

Eastern Time: 04.45 am

British Time: 09.45 am

Central European Time: 10.45 am

Indian Standard Time: 3.15 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: 8.15 pm

What to expect

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts "Chainsaw Man" has a Big Announcement to make during the Jump Festa Event on December 18, 2021. "Chainsaw Man" has a Big Announcement to make during the Jump Festa Event on December 18, 2021. https://t.co/Zu4uGsopLT

While the hosts for Chainsaw Man’s super stage are shown to be mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto and editor Lin Shihei, important information regarding the anime is speculated to be released. There have been many ongoing debates in the fandom regarding the voice cast of the Chainsaw Man anime, which will likely be revealed during the Super Stage Ex, at least in part. Since both the mangaka and the editor are present, information about Part 2 of the manga can also be expected. Mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto himself has said that there will be some important information revealed during the Super Stage Ex on December 18. Some sources also suggest that a new trailer will be shown at Jump Festa 2022.

In conclusion

Chainsaw Man Unleashed @DenjiUnleashed Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man illustration for Jump Festa 2021 vs This Year's 2022 Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man illustration for Jump Festa 2021 vs This Year's 2022 https://t.co/EOc7xZQT4D

Chainsaw Man has been in production for nearly two years now, and as MAPPA’s passion-project, it is one of the most anticipated anime adaptations in recent history. With the popularity of the manga, the anticipation for Part 2 is also at a high.

Hopefully, after December 18, fans will have more concrete information about both the anime and the manga. Interested readers can read Chainsaw Man manga on Viz.com and Manga Plus.

