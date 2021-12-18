Haikyuu!! Jump Festa 2022 announces 10th anniversary projects

Haikyuu!! fans worldwide were excited for Jump Festa 2022, expecting an announcement for the much awaited season 5 of the popular volleyball-centric sports anime series on Day 1 of the event.

This being the 10th anniversary of the series only bolstered hopes, but it seems to have been in vain; fans all over Twitter are lamenting the absence of an announcement for the next season featuring Nekoma vs. Karasuno match.

But while we did not get a new season announcement, Haikyuu!! did prepare some special treats for fans on the occasion of the manga having started serializing a decade ago.

#haikyuu #JumpFesta2022 Kageyama and Hinata are so cute in this illustration Kageyama and Hinata are so cute in this illustration #haikyuu #JumpFesta2022 https://t.co/tExzHn0Jac

Every highlight of Haikyuu!! Jump Stage RED

Special Edition Karasuno High School Broadcasting Club

#ジャンプフェスタ

2022

#JumpFesta2022 Y para el panel de #Haikyuu tenemos a los seiyus de Hinata, Kageyama y Kita presentando los artes oficiales de los capitanes que formaran parte del nuevo merch para la Jump Festa #ジャンプフェスタ 2022 Y para el panel de #Haikyuu tenemos a los seiyus de Hinata, Kageyama y Kita presentando los artes oficiales de los capitanes que formaran parte del nuevo merch para la Jump Festa#ジャンプフェスタ#ジャンプフェスタ2022 #JumpFesta2022 https://t.co/qcDKnOxlp9

Jump Festa 2022 began with Haikyuu!! voice actors Ayumu Murase (voice of Shoyo Hinata) and Kaito Ishikawa (voice of Tobio Kageyama) hosting a discussion with Kenji Nojima (voice of Shinsuke Kita). Nojima appeared as a guest on the show as the three talked about their respective characters, especially the Inarizaki captain, Kita. They also spoke about the various team captains, focusing on the Nekoma vs. Nohebi match where Nojima remarked it would be really cool to pull off combination moves like Kuroo and Kenma.

From the first time I watched it until up this point every time I see this clip gives me shivers

#Haikyuu #JumpFesta2022



youtu.be/tsVyHZs-KAU To this moment Mann.....From the first time I watched it until up this point every time I see this clip gives me shivers To this moment Mann.....From the first time I watched it until up this point every time I see this clip gives me shivers#Haikyuu #JumpFesta2022 youtu.be/tsVyHZs-KAU https://t.co/fGchBDtXMB

As they moved on from Kita to Daichi, and then to Kuroo, finally arriving at Tooru Oikawa, Ishikawa jokingly referred to him as “a refreshing prince," and commented on voice actor Daisuke Namikawa’s ability to switch between Oikawa being comedic and becoming an intimidating presence.

They also discussed the character of Bokuto, and his voice actor, Ryohei Kimura. Bokuto’s character was an anomaly for Kimura, who usually plays quieter roles.

Kseniya @ Haikyuu Jump Festa translations @TrianaNero ishikawa: bokuto and kita are such polar characters. what would you do if you were told to play bokuto instead?

nojima: idk, "we don't need the cheers"? or "give me all the cheers"? [quoting inarizaki's banner]

sdlkjgbdszlgbfgng ishikawa: bokuto and kita are such polar characters. what would you do if you were told to play bokuto instead?nojima: idk, "we don't need the cheers"? or "give me all the cheers"? [quoting inarizaki's banner]sdlkjgbdszlgbfgng

Nojima stated that watching Fukurodani feels like watching the Inarizaki team’s future, since Atsumu is similar to Bokuto, and Atsumu would later become the captain of Inarizaki with Osamu as vice-captain.

They ended the broadcast with a display of special Haikyuu!! merchandise for Jump Festa 2022.

Haikyuu!! 10th anniversary projects

Jump Studio RED announced ten new projects in the works on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Haikyuu!! series. Four of the projects have been revealed already, with more to be revealed via Weekly Shonen Jump issues and the official Haikyuu!! twitter account.

Project #1: Haikyuu!! Key visuals (2022 version)

HAIKYU!! @Haikyu_EN Project #1: 10th Anniversary Key Visual by Haruichi Furudate



Furudate-sensei will illustrate the characters of Haikyu!! (2022 Ver.) one after another! The first 2 characters are Kenma and Kuroo.



The completed version will be released in 2022 as additional visuals are released! Project #1: 10th Anniversary Key Visual by Haruichi FurudateFurudate-sensei will illustrate the characters of Haikyu!! (2022 Ver.) one after another! The first 2 characters are Kenma and Kuroo.The completed version will be released in 2022 as additional visuals are released! https://t.co/7bK2lQvdly

The first project to be revealed is the 10th anniversary special key visuals for 2022 by Haikyuu!! creator, Haruichi Furudate. They feature Kuroo and Kenma, which feels like a lead-up, considering that season 5 will feature both the Nekoma captain and setter heavily as they lock horns against Karasuno.

Both Kenma and Kuroo are also shown sporting post-timeskip hairstyles and outfits.

Project #2: Special Exhibition in 2022

HAIKYU!! @Haikyu_EN Project #2: Haikyu!! Exhibiton FINAL will be held in February 2022!



Date: February 16th, 2022 - March 11th, 2022 Project #2: Haikyu!! Exhibiton FINAL will be held in February 2022!Date: February 16th, 2022 - March 11th, 2022 https://t.co/2ZmNnFHAP2

Next we have the Haikyuu!! Exhibition FINAL scheduled to be held from February 16 - March 11, 2022. The poster for it features some major characters who have appeared in the Haikyuu!! anime till now, along with Sakusa and Hoshiumi, both of whom are set to have more significant roles in the future.

Project #3 Radio-drama

HAIKYU!! @Haikyu_EN Project #3: A new Radio Web-Drama written by Haruichi Furudate!



A short drama that captures the daily lives of the "Haikyu!!" characters! Scheduled to broadcast in 2022!



(Via: "Karasuno High School Broadcasting Club" Web-Radio) Project #3: A new Radio Web-Drama written by Haruichi Furudate!A short drama that captures the daily lives of the "Haikyu!!" characters! Scheduled to broadcast in 2022! (Via: "Karasuno High School Broadcasting Club" Web-Radio) https://t.co/YbMKKeEJ8U

A new radio-play/web-drama, written by Furudate himself, about the daily lives of the Haikyuu!! characters, is also in the works, confirmed to be aired in 2022 via the “Karasuno High School Broadcasting Club” web radio.

Project #4 Live volleyball match

HAIKYU!! @Haikyu_EN



Details on the 6 remaining anniversary projects will be announced in future Weekly Shonen Jump issues and via the official twitter (



Look forward to it! Project #4: A new Haikyu!! × V LEAGUE Special Collaboration Match has been announced for August 2022!Details on the 6 remaining anniversary projects will be announced in future Weekly Shonen Jump issues and via the official twitter ( @haikyu_com ) in 2022!Look forward to it! Project #4: A new Haikyu!! × V LEAGUE Special Collaboration Match has been announced for August 2022!Details on the 6 remaining anniversary projects will be announced in future Weekly Shonen Jump issues and via the official twitter (@haikyu_com) in 2022!Look forward to it! https://t.co/3BSO4KUR5C

For the final project announced, we will get a Haikyuu!! X V League collaboration match in August 2022. The poster for this project features Hinata and Kageyama wearing their Adlers and Black Jackals uniforms, making some wonder if it is meant to be a teaser for future seasons.

Predictions

Six more projects are yet to be announced and the deliberate delay, suspiciously enough, seems like a countdown towards a big reveal. With the second part of Haikyuu!! season 4 and the Nekoma-focused OVA having released in 2020, and fans impatiently waiting for news of the next season, the final of these 10th anniversary projects just might be the announcement for a movie installment in the franchise, if not the season itself.

