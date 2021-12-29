10 Anime characters Goku Ultra Instinct can't handle

Many Dragon Ball fans like to claim that Goku is the one of the strongest characters in all of anime. This is not an unreasonable claim because his evolution is constant.

Currently, his most powerful form is Ultra Instinct. Despite his immense power, this article will list ten anime characters that would be able to take down Goku.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer. This list is not in any particular order.

Here are 10 anime characters that could stand against Goku

1) Zeno

Zeno shaking Goku's hand (Image via Shueisha)

The "Omni-King", almighty ruler of all universes in Dragon Ball. Zeno commands authority even the Gods of Destruction, Beerus and Champa. Although Goku has surpassed Gods throughout his adventures, he's nowhere near a being who can destroy multiple universes.

2) Light Yagami

Light and his death note (Image via Shueisha)

While in possession of Ryuk's death note, almost nobody is safe from Light's judgment. Even Goku cannot defy the powers of the shinigami. All Light would have to do is write Goku's name in the death note and wait for the effect to take place.

3) Truth

Truth grinning (Image via Viz Media)

Among the many characters from Fullmetal Alchemist is Truth, who is the manifestation of the universe itself. Therefore, he cannot be erased or defeated. Truth is intangible.

Even just initiating an encounter with him would require alchemy skills that Goku has never trained for or possessed. The latter does have planetary strength, but he's far from universal.

4) Anos

Uncle Fahad👨🏽‍✈️ @fahad__yd I know saitama is strong but do you know Anos voldigoad??? I know saitama is strong but do you know Anos voldigoad??? https://t.co/bbPFqi9Z7B

Drawing from the anime The Misfit of Demon King Academy, we have Anos. This Demon King is too strong for Goku to handle because he is basically immortal. Anos killed all the Gods of his universe.

He also possesses a sword that bears the power to destroy all reality. Even Goku stands no chance against a dimensional weapon like that.

5) Saitama

Merry Whitta @garywhitta All I want for Christmas is season three of ONE PUNCH MAN. All I want for Christmas is season three of ONE PUNCH MAN. https://t.co/ygJHD748PS

The perpetually bored hero from One Punch Man would be an interesting match up for Goku. There have been many debates around who would win in a fight between the two heroes. However, one must examine the fact that Saitama's strength is essentially plot armor.

One Punch Man leans heavily on comedy and it seems that creator ONE is intent on keeping Saitama overpowered. That being said, he would be able to prevail against even Goku.

6) Rimuru Tempest

Rimuru Tempest (Image via 8-Bit)

There is nothing Rimuru can't do. He can control time, shift beings between dimensions, and consume souls to change the flow of time and space. Rimuru is a Disaster-Class True Demon Lord. His level of existence is simply too far out of reach for a Saiyan.

7) Lain Iwakura

Lain Iwakura (Image via Triangle Staff)

Lain proved that she is a legitimate supreme being, bridging the gap between real life and The Wired. She has been described as a sentient computer program. Using her mind, she is able to manipulate events, memory, and reality.

Such abilities would overwhelm Goku in ways that he can't even imagine.

8) Tenchi Kami

Tenchi Masaki talking to his godly form (Image via AIC)

In the series Tenchi Muyo! Tenchi is a God who has lost his memories. Throughout the story, it is revealed that Tenchi is the creator of the universe he lives in. His unique godly powers include Reality Warping, Light Manipulation, True Flight, Portal Creation, Time Travel, Omnipotence, Omniscience, and Omnipresence.

He could simply wipe Goku's reality out of existence.

9) Alucard

Alucard is made up of dark matter. In Hellsing, he has immortality and regenerative powers. The Hellsing Organization employs him as their most powerful weapon against vampires and other kindred spirits.

He has mind control abilities and can teleport anywhere. Even Goku would tire against an immortal enemy.

10) Lelouch

The cunning protagonist of Code Geass can take control of his opponents' minds. Viewers have seen that no one is beyond Lelouch's clutches. All he has to do is make eye contact with Goku.

From there, Lelouch could take control of Goku and force him to follow any command. The saiyan is a proud warrior and likes to stare down his opponents. He'd likely be easy prey if Lelouch approached him calmly.

