Square Enix is developing an Avatar: The Last Airbender mobile title - Story, gameplay, soft launch countries, and more

Square Enix London is currently working on their second game, with the upcoming title set in the iconic Avatar: The Last Airbender universe. Titled Avatar Generations, it will be available on both Android and Apple devices and is being classified as a free-to-play RPG adventure.

Although it will be set in the main continuity of the Avatar Nickelodeon series, it may also feature some additional stories that take place in other parts of the franchise.

Avatar Generations is an upcoming mobile game, and will follow the main cast of the cartoon as they go through the interesting storyline made famous by Nickelodeon. Reportedly, Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, Suki, Zuko, Appa, and Momo will all be a part of the game's narrative.

The developers have stated that new stories will also be told in this game, in addition to fan-favorite locations, stories, and events. Furthermore, the upcoming Avatar mobile game will also have an open world for players to freely explore.

It will feature future updates that plan on offering characters and stories from Avatar: The Legend of Korra, and other key characters such as Avatar Kyoshi.

When it comes to gameplay, it will be a squad-based battle system, and will feature “unique adventure sequences”. Avatar Generations will also have a deep upgrade and party customization system.

According to Will Moore, CEO of Navigator Games, the team working with Square Enix London, they want the game to satisfy the core audience of Avatar: The Last Airbender fans while also being welcoming to players who are not familiar with the source material.

As for who will receive the game first, it was initially planned to be soft launched in select countries only and is currently available in Canada, Denmark, South Africa, and Sweden for Android and iOS device users.

For now, other countries will have to wait, as they will be added in the future, but no confirmed countries or dates have been provided as of yet. Navigator Games, the game's developers, previously worked on Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast. This will be Square Enix London's second mobile release after Tomb Raider Reloaded.

There are no hard release dates as of this time, but thanks to Square Enix London and Navigator Games, fans can look forward to an Avatar: The Last Airbender mobile game that features tactical RPG combat alongside familiar stories and beloved characters.

