One Piece Live Action at Netflix TUDUM: Everything you need to know

One Piece Live Action is arguably the biggest and most anticipated anime live-action series lined up for this year. The anime and manga series, that boasts immense popularity and success, has had an influence on the shonen genre itself. Needless to say, fans who are excited about the adaptation are also ready for the Netflix TUDUM event, a global fan affair that will provide people with exclusive information about their favorite Netflix original series.

This event will take place on June 17, 2023, at 1:30 pm ET, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and feature some of the most popular names in the entertainment industry, the likes of which include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Gal Gadot, Chris Hemsworth, and others.

At the time of writing this article, not enough information is available on what fans can expect from One Piece Live Action at Netflix TUDUM. However, some images have made their rounds on Twitter, revealing a few items of interest.

One Piece Live Action: A look at the promo videos involving the cast and iconic props used in the series

Special message from Emily Rudd for the One Piece Live Action

Given that this is a big event for Netflix, the cast got together and put out several promotional videos that have considerably delighted fans. Anime enthusiasts were presented with videos from the actors of Luffy, Nami, and Usopp, which seemingly excited the entire fanbase.

In fact, Iñaki Godoy, the actor playing Luffy, even spoke in his native tongue for the promotional video. Given the bad track record live-action adaptations have had, fans are hopeful and optimistic about this series as they wait in anticipation for the series’ launch.

Special message from Iñaki Godoy for the upcoming showcase of the One Piece Live Action

Additionally, One Piece Live Action at Netflix TUDUM will also reveal several costumes and props used in the movie. Some of the props include Usopp’s sling, Zoro’s Wado Ichimonji, the “wanted” posters sent out by the government, and much more.

Fans will also get to see Luffy and other characters' costumes that were used in the live-action adaptation. The highlight of this showcase will be Going Merry, the first-ever ship that Luffy and his rag-tag crew receive in the show. Both fans and the characters in the series are incredibly attached to this ship.

A Netflix também trouxe alguns dos figurinos e objetos de cenas usados na série em live-action de One Piece para o TUDUM
🏴‍☠️ O FIGURINO COMPLETO DO LUFFY 🏴‍☠️

The lineup for this event has also been announced, which has heightened fan anticipation. One Piece Live Action at Netflix TUDUM will host Iñaki Godoy (plays Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu Maeda (plays Roronoa Zoro), Emily Rudd (plays Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (plays Usopp), and Taz Skylar (plays Sanji Vinsmoke).

It is quite possible that the event will have a segment wherein the actors will talk about their experience on set and what fans can expect from one of the biggest live-action projects the anime world has ever seen.

Given that Netflix has hyped the entire fanbase, it is highly likely that the event might provide a release date for the movie. While fans are aware that the series will be making its debut this year, this event could be the perfect platform to reveal the release date.

Furthermore, fans can expect a teaser trailer as well. They are anxious to see how the series will translate on a different medium, which will either make or break the show.

With only a few hours left to go, stay tuned for more One Piece Live action, anime and manga updates.

