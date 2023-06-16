One Piece Live Action set and more revealed ahead of Netflix TUDUM

One Piece Live Action seems to be garnering much attention ahead of the Netflix TUDUM event. Certain images have been circulating on social media platforms like Twitter, and fans are excited to see the set and some of the props used in the One Piece Live Action episodes.

Currently, only a limited amount of these props are seen on Twitter. However, the fanbase will be able to view more items and apparel during the Netflix Tudum event scheduled for June 17, 2023, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Aside from the One Piece Live Action series, this event will also feature other popular Netflix original shows and some of their iconic sets.

One Piece Live Action: List of items that one can expect in the Netflix TUDUM event

In the images, we could see the Going Merry, which certainly will be the show’s star. This is the first ship the Straw Hat pirates receive after saving Kaya from her caretaker, Kuro. We could also see Luffy and the Navy crew’s costumes.

Luffy’s iconic red top, blue shorts, and straw hat will be displayed for fans to enjoy. Some of the props that will be displayed include Zoro’s three swords. The first two swords are unnamed, but there is a separate display for his Wado Ichimonji, the first-ever Great Grade Sword he received in the series.

Usopp’s sling is also a part of the display in the upcoming event. He has been known for his marksmanship, and the sling was the first weapon we had. The event also features a telescope used by the pirates and a Jolly Roger that belonged to the Buggy Pirates. There are a ton of interesting items for One Piece fans to enjoy.

Netflix TUDUM event details

Netflix TUDUM will take place on June 17, 2023, at 1.30 pm PST. This event will be held in Ibirapuera Park, located in the Sao Paulo region of Brazil. Over 100 Netflix stars will be a part of the event. The stars include Chris Hemsworth, Gal Gadot, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, among many others.

New information and trailers will be shared during the event, but One Piece Live Action is the only anime-affiliated series on the list.

Fans can tune into the event by logging into Netflix and clicking on the event panel. Fans will also have access to the event for free by visiting Netflix’s official YouTube channel. One can also set a reminder for the event.

