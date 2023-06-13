"Life continues and you have no idea": Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan opens up on series' future after season 4

Netflix's teen comedy/drama Never Have I Ever has concluded recently after four seasons. Even though the ending was predictable, the show managed to end on a high note with befitting closures for every lead character. Never Have I Ever focused on the life of a teenager called Devi Vishwakumar. It showcased her journey from a 15-year-old naive teenager to a mature college-goer.

In a recent interview with Tudum, the actress who played Devi, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, said that she had zero clue what the future held for her character and her on-screen boyfriend, Ben. She hoped that her story would continue, as Devi was a work in progress and had a lot more to offer.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan said,

"Devi’s still a work in progress. It’s very clear that this is just one of many chapters in a young woman’s life, which is very exciting... Life continues and you have no idea what the f*ck is going to happen."

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan gets candid about working on Netflix's Never Have I Ever

In the interview with Tudum, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who played Devi in Never Have I Ever, revealed that she was heartbroken that the show had ended. However, she is hopeful that the team involved could end up working on other projects.

When asked what she thought would happen to her character in the future, she said that her character's next story would be about college life and living on her own, away from her mother.

"Oh, man. I hope she doesn’t go buck wild in college. I really don’t want her to go off the rails. But I think it’s going to be all about her college life and living alone, living away from her mom. If there was a Season 5, Episode 1, it would probably be Devi losing her mind," Ramakrishnan said.

She continued that the next story would be “just cold and lonely” as her character isn't “used to living alone.”

"It would start off very like spookily and bare and quiet, not the bright “Never Have I Ever” colors, at least for the cold open. It’d be very just cold and lonely because it’s Devi not being able to know how to boil an egg because she’s so not used to living alone. And it would go into that world, all the college shenanigans," Ramakrishnan continued.

In the final episode of the show, Devi and Ben finally confessed their love to each other and had an intense intimate moment. When asked about the show's ending, Maitreyi said the last scene isn't the end to her, but her character being grateful for “the life she’s living” marked the end of the series.

"For me, the show ending is not about the last scene where they’re in the dorm together. For me, the ending is more about the fact that she’s back at the altar, and she’s praying, and she’s so grateful for not only the people around her but the life she’s living," the actress said.

She ended her statement by saying that the scene was easy for her because she was also grateful for the opportunity to be on Never Have I Ever.

"In that scene, when I was acting that out, it was very easy because I was just thinking about the gratitude that I have for the show, the opportunity, for the crew members that have worked on the show and have taught me so many things, for Mindy, for the fans, for my family," Maitreyi Ramakrishnan concluded.

Never Have I Ever synopsis

According to IMDb, the synopsis of the show reads,

"The complicated life of a first-generation Indian-American teenage girl, inspired by Mindy Kaling's own childhood."

Never Have I Ever was the brainchild of Mindy Kaling, who is famous for playing Kelly in The Office.

It starred Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, John McEnroe, and several others.

