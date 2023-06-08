Never Have I Ever season 4 review: A perfect end to a wholesome show 

Season 4 of Never Have I Ever couldn't have ended on a higher note as everything fell abnormally into the right place for almost all main characters. The protagonist, Devi Vishwakumar, is not 15 anymore, like she was in season 1.

She is done with her school and ready to step into a new adventure, for which she has to leave her hometown of Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles. It's been a journey full of ups and downs and watching Devi grow into a strong mature individual makes you believe that life ain't that hard after all.

Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, John McEnroe, Ramona Young, and Lee Rodriguez in major roles. Several others appear in guest/supporting roles. According to IMDb, the synopsis of Never Have I Ever reads as:

"The complicated life of a first-generation Indian-American teenage girl, inspired by Mindy Kaling's own childhood."

Warning: Heavy spoilers ahead for Never Have I Ever season 4.

Never Have I Ever season 4 review: Good news for everyone who shipped Devi and Ben

There is not too much to talk about things like the music, direction, cinematography, screenplay, etc, because, of course, Never Have I Ever season 4 was made by the individuals responsible for the previous season. Hence, it is better to focus on our protagonist, other characters, and the overall story.

The life of a teenager could be described as overrated by some but most of us wish to go back to the good old days of innocence, friendship, mental development, and of course, relationships. Teenagers have a bunch of problems and Devi is one of those girls who likes to swim against the current. One of the most confusing things at this age is physical intimacy, and Devi certainly conqueres it with ease.

When she realized that she's the only v*rgin in her group, she goes ahead and hooks up with Ben. This doesn't just make things awkward between them, but the two who were clearly in love from the very start, started feeling more confused. Thankfully, these lovebirds confess their love in the end, and finally become a couple. Too bad they have to do long distance but maybe this is just a blessing in disguise.

Other characters like Eleanor, Fabiola, and Paxton even got good concussions but one of the most subtle character arc completion was that of Devi's mother. Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar had lost her husband (Devi's father) and was finding it very difficult to move on. However, she finally decided to let go of Mohan.

For those who are oblivious to Hindu customs, married Hindu women wear a sacred necklace called the 'mangalsutra.' Nalini had worn it even after her husband's passing but she finally took it off at the end of this season. It was certainly a wholesome moment as Nalini might finally seek companionship again.

As for Devi, she is now going to the prestigious Princeton University. She has a new boyfriend, someone she always longed for, and a long road of success ahead. Some might say that the ending was too predictable and uplifting but sometimes, it's better to stick to the rulebook and do justice to everybody.

Fans of shows like Stranger Things, This Is Us, Normal People, Euphoria and Sex Education will have a treat watching this show, and if you have not watched Never Have I Ever yet, you should certainly give it a chance.

