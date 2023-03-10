"Somebody jail that girl": Cole Sprouse virginity story sparks backlash as interview controversy intensifies

Cole Sprouse left no details behind on the Call Her Daddy podcast. The Disney star shared several stories from his private life, including how he lost his virginity. Unsurprisingly, internet users were not happy to hear the same.

On Wednesday, Cole Sprouse revealed to Alex Cooper that he was intimate with a girl for the first time when he was just 14 and that it lasted for “20 seconds.” The now-30-year-old revealed that he was on a family trip in Florida when he met a girl who was older than him. He revealed that the two simply kissed on the first night but took it further the next day.

lady legasus @theycallmefez_



Somebody jail that girl I just watched this video where Cole Sprouse is explaining how he lost his virginity to this older girl when he was 14 and this is how he looked at 14Somebody jail that girl I just watched this video where Cole Sprouse is explaining how he lost his virginity to this older girl when he was 14 and this is how he looked at 14Somebody jail that girl😭 https://t.co/b4NU5pxE6U

The Riverdale star added that the following evening he knocked on the girl’s hotel room and they walked down to the beach. Before sharing the details, Sprouse stated- “this makes me nervous, it’s so cringy - I, like, knocked on her hotel door.” He continued:

“I finally mustered up enough courage to deliver a line that my brother has never, ever let down for me. I looked at her, and was like, “so, are you DTF?” She goes, “What?” And I go, “You know, down to f**k.””

After the girl accepted, Cole Sprouse reportedly texted his brother and a friend who were on the trip with them to get out of the hotel room as he had “a girl coming over.”

He added:

“We’re walking down the hall. I got my arm around this girl. I see my brother and Charlie. As we pass each other, my brother looks at me and goes, “What the f**k are we supposed to do?” I looked at him, and I said another line that he’s never forgiven me for. I was like, “I donno, go play chess or something.”

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody actor added that the event “lasted about 20 seconds” and that he never spoke to the girl again. He also added that he was a “serial monogamist” following the occurrence as he had not “made it special at all.”

Netizens react to Cole Sprouse’s story

Internet users did not respond positively to the actor’s humorous story. Many expressed concern over how old the girl was, as he stated that she was “older.” Others stated online that they were simply not interested in hearing such details about anybody’s life.

itzel 🪩🫧💜🏹 @veryreallykurt @theycallmefez_ right like can he specify exactly HOW much older @theycallmefez_ right like can he specify exactly HOW much older 😭

Jasmine Miller @jsmnmllr93 @theycallmefez_ I just watched the clip this morning and I can’t get it out of my mind. He’s only a year older than me and I thinking about being 13 at the time of this event and had the biggest crush on him. To know that he was that young losing his V card to an older (hopefully teenage) girl @theycallmefez_ I just watched the clip this morning and I can’t get it out of my mind. He’s only a year older than me and I thinking about being 13 at the time of this event and had the biggest crush on him. To know that he was that young losing his V card to an older (hopefully teenage) girl https://t.co/1cqhsK97K4

alexis ❥ @godxwoman @theycallmefez_ a literal child. im just hoping by older he meant a girl in her teens @theycallmefez_ a literal child. im just hoping by older he meant a girl in her teens😢

Netizens react to the virginity story (Image via Twitter)

Cole Sprouse also revealed that his brother Dylan lost his virginity after he did. Speaking about the same, Cole admitted that he was like a “guinea pig” for his brother. He also added:

“In very many ways he looked at me, and he was like, “Well, I’m not doing that””

Cole Sprouse also addressed his former relationship with co-actor Lili Reinhart on the podcast. He stated that the two did “quite a bit of damage to each other.” The two called it quits in 2020 after being in a three-year-long relationship.

