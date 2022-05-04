"The ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting": Lili Reinhart slams Kim Kardashian for starving herself to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress at the Met Gala 2022

American actress Lili Reinhart has slammed Kim Kardashian after the latter's confession of following a strict diet to fit into a vintage Marilyn Monroe gown for the Met Gala 2022. Kim confessed that she had to reduce 16 pounds in just three weeks.

On May 3, 25-year-old Reinhart took to her Instagram stories to vent about Kim going on a restrictive diet "just to fit in a f*cking dress."

“To walk a red carpet and do an interview saying how starving you are because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month … all to fit in a f*cking dress? So wrong. So f*cked on 100’s of levels."

Reinhart then criticized Kim Kardashian for admitting to starving herself.

"To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you knew very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting."

The Riverdale star also talked about how the entertainment industry tends to uphold and celebrate these unhealthy practices.

“Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies. I am generally not an angry person, but I swear to God the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me and I have to do my little Instagram-story rants to release my rage.”

Reinhart argues that there are many impressionable young people looking up to celebrities like the Kardashians and they get the wrong idea about their own body image because of them.

Kim Kardashian admitted that the dress did not fit her initially

Kim Kardashian @KimKardashian Met Gala — In America: An Anthology of Fashion



It is a stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by Jean Louis.

Kim Kardashian walked the Met Gala red carpet in Marilyn Monroe's iconic sparkling gown which she wore to President John F. Kennedy's birthday celebration in 1962.

Since the dress is a piece of fashion history and rightfully belongs in the museum, Kim admitted prior to the event that she would have to "shape shift" her body in order to fit into the dress. She kept her Met Gala outfit plans secret until the day of the event, but many fans guessed what she was going to wear based on the clues given by Kim.

. @Aleatri80511567 One of the most iconic dresses in history, the model used by Marilyn Monroe to sing happy birthday to John F. Kennedy in 1962 was taken from the collection to be worn by Kim Kardashian at #MetGala One of the most iconic dresses in history, the model used by Marilyn Monroe to sing happy birthday to John F. Kennedy in 1962 was taken from the collection to be worn by Kim Kardashian at #MetGala. https://t.co/VoDnbmA0lw

The SKIMS founder arrived at the Met Gala in the stunning dress and walked up the steps. She then revealed to Vogue that she couldn't squeeze into the gown at first.

“I tried it on, and it didn’t fit me. I had three weeks, and I had to lose 16 pounds … It was like a role. I was determined to fit into it. I don’t think they (museum staff of the Ripley’s Believe It or Not!) believed I was going to do it, but I did it."

Kim Kardashian then disclosed the harsh diet and rigorous gym regimen she had to follow in order to fit into Marilyn Monroe's gown.

“I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein."

She added that she did not starve herself but was strict.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended the Met Gala 2022 with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

