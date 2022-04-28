Kim Kardashian photoshop controversy explained as reality star addresses Disneyland and Pete Davidson pictures 

American businesswoman Kim Kardashian is setting the facts straight about claims that she photoshopped a picture of herself and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on Instagram.

In a series of Instagram Stories uploaded on April 27, the 41-year-old reality television star quickly debunked reports that she altered a photo of the two taken earlier this month at the launch event of the new Hulu series The Kardashians.

Kardashian was referencing a picture of the two out to dine on the night of the premiere, looking off into one another's eyes. Many have speculated that Kardashian altered Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson's nose and jawline.

Kim started the Insta stories by making a sarcastic comment on people speculating that she photoshopped her pictures.

"I didn't realize how much you guys were going to enjoy my photoshop post. If you thought that was good, I have so much more."

She then posted a news story comparing 28-year-old Pete Davidson's jawline in the photo she uploaded to a candid shot of the actor, claiming that Kardashian was photoshopping her beau's face on social media.

Screenshot of Kim Kardashian's Instagram Story.

"Hmmm. I guess Pete's jawline is snatched!!!! Snatched to the point u guys thought I photoshopped it!!! One pic he's laughing in mid convo! Wait I did add a grainy filter tho."

Defending herself even more in another Instagram Story, Kardashian shared a live photo of the two cuddling together at the dinner table and wrote,

"How do you photoshop a live photo? Asking for a friend."

Kardashian and Davidson have been together since last year, when the couple was spotted holding hands in October 2021 at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. Earlier that month, they exchanged an on-screen kiss during Kardashian's debut as a Saturday Night Live presenter.

Kim Kardashian did have a photoshop confession

However, Kardashian admitted to photoshopping her niece True's face over her niece Stormi's at Disneyland "for the aesthetic" in a series of posts. Explaining the move, she said that her Instagram feed has been "blue and pink" lately and that the picture she was originally supposed to post had Stormi wearing white and orange.

Screenshot of Kim Kardashian's Instagram Story

Kim Kardashian also added that she had asked Stormi's mother, Kylie Jenner, if she could post a picture with her 4-year-old, but she "wasn't feeling like posting at the moment."

Screenshot of Kim Kardashian's Instagram Story

Kim Kardashian has previously denied accusations that most of her Instagram feed is Photoshopped.

Earlier this month, Kardashian denied photoshopping her belly button in her latest Instagram picture.

She shared a series of photographs taken in front of her pool while dressed in a set from her apparel company, SKIMS. Kardashian was dressed in a nude lounging bra, high-waisted shorts, and loose black sweatpants.

She responded to some of her critics through her Instagram story on April 26 as some fans wrote comments assuming she had done some Photoshopping on the shots to airbrush her belly button out of the photos.

Taking a dig at her critics, she revealed that she had been wearing high-waisted underwear and subtly promoted her brand SKIMS while asking people to buy them to "conceal that saggy belly button."

