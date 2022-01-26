 Kim Kardashian deletes picture after major Photoshop fail leaves fans in splits

The Kardashians have a history of photoshopping their pictures, with the latest victim caught red-handed being Kim Kardashian. In the now-deleted picture, the Skims founder posted an image of herself at the beach. The post was adored by many until netizens noticed something wrong with her legs.

The Instagram post was uploaded on January 25, where the 41-year-old sported black swimwear bottoms along with a long-sleeved black top. Soon, however, fans noticed that her right leg looked awfully different from her left.

A few comments read:

“So that one leg don’t look funny to ya???”

“Babe is ur leg okay?”

“Who photoshopped her leg like that?”

Kim Kardashian’s Photoshop fail has received immense traction online. However, the timing of the image felt suspicious to many, as it has been uploaded around the time of her Team USA collection launch. Netizens conspired that the Instagram post could be a publicity stunt.

Kim Kardashian uploads similar pictures to her Instagram profile following deletion

After the reality star was caught for her photoshopping antics, she uploaded images of herself in the same location and outfit on Instagram. However, the image in question was not included.

As followers mocked the lawyer-in-making for her photoshopping skills, they questioned her fashion choices as well. Many found it peculiar that Kim Kardashian wore gloves along with her outfit, an uncomfortable addition to her summer ensemble. Comments under the post read:

"What is with the gloves? I don’t get it. Especially at the beach. Like… no. Stop it."

"OK Kim, stupid question here! Why do you have gloves on and no pants? It can’t be THAT cold."

Another exasperated fan said:

"Why the gloves? Truly, why? I genuinely want to know if this is supposed to be “fashion”?”

Though the gloves-in-summer trend does not seem to have caught on yet, fans will likely get more interesting outfits from Kardashian in the future. The fashion mogul currently dons Balenciaga for many events.

Edited by Saman