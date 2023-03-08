"Giving rich white kid pretending to be a tortured artist": Cole Sprouse trolled for smoking during interview

Cole Sprouse is giving fans a glimpse into his past relationship with Lili Reinhart on the Call Her Daddy podcast. The show released a teaser where the Disney star claimed that the now-former pair were toxic to each other. Since the release of the trailer, netizens have trolled Sprouse for his mannerisms on the podcast.

Loser Vuitton @brittanyzapataa @nothnghppens It’s giving rich white kid pretending to be a tortured artist ☠️ @nothnghppens It’s giving rich white kid pretending to be a tortured artist ☠️

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart dated on and off for three years until the couple called it quits in January 2020. Speaking about their relationship while smoking a cigarette, Sprouse said in the teaser clip:

“It was really hard. I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other.

The 30 year old also claimed in the trailer that he had been cheated on in “almost every single one” of his previous relationships.

Despite it seeming like the actor was ready to speak about his hidden vulnerabilities and personal life, netizens did not seem to care for it. Many took to endlessly trolling the actor for his body language. Netizens disliked the actor for smoking a cigarette during the interview.

Netizens react to Cole Sprouse on Call Her Daddy

Internet users showed no sympathy and trolled the actor relentlessly on social media. Many endlessly compared him to his twin brother Dylan Sprouse. Others also criticized the actor for being pretentious. A few comments online read:

Mark Palisoc @ohmymarky @nothnghppens Its crazy to think I was a Cole gal growing up, but Im so team Dylan now. @nothnghppens Its crazy to think I was a Cole gal growing up, but Im so team Dylan now.

xelena @xelenaPR @nothnghppens It’s like he’s parodying himself I swear this feels like what family guy would do to portray him smoking indoors like that in the middle of an interview @nothnghppens It’s like he’s parodying himself I swear this feels like what family guy would do to portray him smoking indoors like that in the middle of an interview 💀

ery @FAIRYODDPENlS @nothnghppens this is why dylan the better twin @nothnghppens this is why dylan the better twin

Namrah Shafiq @beep2804 @nothnghppens I used to have a massive crush on him but this video ugh. What happened to him @nothnghppens I used to have a massive crush on him but this video ugh. What happened to him

lola!! @bbybludaydreams @nothnghppens i used to have a crush on him 🫣🫣 thank god that’s over @nothnghppens i used to have a crush on him 🫣🫣 thank god that’s over

The entire Call Her Daddy interview with Cole Sprouse will be released on Wednesday, March 8.

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart’s relationship timeline explored

The Riverdale co-stars sparked dating rumors in July 2017 after Lili Reinhart was seen wearing Sprouse’s jacket at a Comic-Con party. The two were also seen holding hands and locking lips during the convention.

In the following months, the couple were spotted looking cozy with each other but remained tight-lipped about their romance. However, in August 2018, Reinhart called Sprouse her “love” while wishing for his birthday on Instagram.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse attended the Met Gala together in 2019 (Image via Getty Images)

In February 2019, Cole Sprouse wished Reinhart for Valentine's Day on Instagram. Meanwhile, the couple attended several red-carpet events together, including the premiere of Five Feet Apart in March 2019.

In July 2019, the couple took a break. However, they were back together in the following months.

The couple were in an on and off relationship (Image via Getty Images)

In August 2020, Sprouse confirmed on Instagram that the couple had called it quits. He said online:

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

Since then, Cole Sprouse began dating Ari Lou Fournier. The pair celebrated their two-year anniversary in January.

Lili Reinhart also opened up about her former relationship with Sprouse in an Elle interview. She revealed that the breakup was “f**king rough.” She went on to add:

“The breakup was like a black tunnel that was never going to end. I couldn’t see the light. I was like, “I feel like I’m dying.” I’ve seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with s*x, with coke, with food, with drinking, but the void is still there. I took the road less traveled and just dealt with my s**t. I had to face my own pain head-on.”

Since Reinhart’s breakup with Sprouse. She was rumored to be dating actor Spencer Neville. However, there have been no confirmations be either parties involved.

