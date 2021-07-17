Who is Cole Sprouse dating? All about rumored new girlfriend Ari Fournier as he shares pictures of her on Instagram

American actor Cole Sprouse recently took to Instagram to share pictures of rumored new girlfriend Ari Fournier.

The 28-year-old posted a picture of the model on his official account, leading fans to speculate that he is the man behind the camera.

Cole shared more snaps of Ari on his Instagram stories and captioned them as:

“Time to p*** off the 14yos again”

Cole Sprouse reportedly referred to a certain group of fans who are likely to be disappointed with his new relationship. The latest dating rumors come after his highly publicized relationship and break-up with “Riverdale” co-star Lili Reinhart.

Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier sparked dating rumors after the duo were spotted out and about in Vancouver, Canada, in February. Last month, the pair were photographed on a date in Echo Park.

Who is Cole Sprouse’s rumored girlfriend, Ari Fournier?

Ari Fournier is a Canadian model and YouTuber. She came under the limelight after being linked to Cole Sprouse earlier this year.

The 22-year-old is associated with several modeling agencies, including the recognized Elite Model Management. In one of her YouTube videos, the content creator revealed that she started her career in the fashion industry at the age of 15.

The influencer launched her YouTube channel during the pandemic and is gradually gaining support on the platform. She currently has more than 2.5K subscribers on her channel. She also has an active Instagram account with more than 130K followers.

Going by her Instagram, Ari Fournier is a travel enthusiast and a pet lover. She is also good at horse riding and has reportedly grown up learning the sport.

A glance at Cole Sprouse’s past relationships

Cole Sprouse rose to fame with Disney’s popular sitcom “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.” He was also known for playing young “Ben” in the iconic American sitcom “Friends.” He gained immense recognition after portraying “Jughead Jones” in the CW series “Riverdale.”

Cole Sprouse and co-star Lili Reinhart won millions of hearts around the world for their on-screen chemistry as “Betty and Jug” or “Bughead.”

Fans were also quick to warm up to their offscreen bonding. Cole and Lili sent the “Sprousehart” fandom into a frenzy when they started dating in 2017. The duo immediately became one of the most loved couples in Hollywood.

Unfortunately, the two actors decided to part ways last year. In an interview with Refinery29, Lili revealed that the break-up was extremely “rough” for her:

“I’ve seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, [but] the void is still there.”

Cole also took to Instagram to pen down an emotional note officially confirming the separation:

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward.”

Before beginning his relationship with Lili, Cole reportedly dated his NYU classmate Bree Morgan. After their break-up, he was also linked to model Kaia Gerber. However, the actor denied the rumors.

He was briefly spotted with Canadian model Reina Silva before he reportedly started dating his new girlfriend, Ami Fournier.

