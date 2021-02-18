KJ Apa accidentally posts an Instagram story of himself in a bathtub

Riverdale star Keneti James Fitzgerald Apa, better known by his stage name KJ Apa, had a faux pas on Instagram recently after sharing a video of himself in a bathtub.

The post was intended to be a story for his list of close friends on Instagram. The app allows users to share specific story posts to a closed list of friends. But the actor ended up publishing the story to the public.

KJ Apa accidentally shares a story of him in a bathtub.

‘Riverdale’ actor KJ Apa accidentally posts Instagram story that was meant for his close friends list.



“That was for my close friends list. But I guess it’s too late now. Enjoy it while you can.” pic.twitter.com/SGuwVXcf4G — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 17, 2021

The 23-year-old star was caught goofing around in his bathtub, pretending to be in a casting interview. Apa seems to be making references that only his close friends would understand in the oddly funny story.

"Hi, I'm KJ I'm 14 years old. I'm 5'6", and I love acting. Please consider me for this role. I've worked so hard for this my whole life."

While the story made no sense to the general public, the slip-up was enough for fans to capture and report the story for a laugh.

he be looking like Rumpelstiltskin from Shrek pic.twitter.com/I6iiBaLyLS — Márru (@asilentnox) February 17, 2021

After realizing his mistake and coming to terms with the fact that it was too late to take it back, Apa kept the story and addressed the faux pas in the follow-up story.

"That was for my close friends but I guess it's too late now. Enjoy it while u can."

The actor is best known for his role as Archie in The CW's show Riverdale, which is loosely inspired by the Archie comics' characters and universe. The show's fifth season is underway and follows a time jump that is sure to shake up the show's formula.

