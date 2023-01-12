Fact Check: Are the Chainsmokers brothers? Call Her Daddy Podcast revealtion sparks hilarious memes online 

The Chainsmokers are raising eyebrows on social media after admitting to having a threesome with a fan. The singing duo recently appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and shared everything that occurred behind the scenes. Netizens can breathe a sigh of relief as the pair are not related to each other in real life.

On January 11, the latest episode starring The Chainsmokers aired on the trending podcast. Singers Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart revealed secrets that fans did not expect. The duo spoke on several topics, including past relationships, breakups, and s*x. Their revelation about spending nights together left fans flabbergasted.

In the interview, Alex Pall revealed that the two have indulged in a threesome in the past. He confessed that while they had to share a bedroom while touring in Europe, things took an unexpected turn. Speaking about the escapade, Pall said in the podcast:

“It’s been a long time. It was also the days when we used to have to share hotel rooms. In Europe, they have the two beds, they don’t even split them apart… so it’s almost by force that we were forced into these scenarios.”

Pall went on to explain that the singers’ reactions to the occurrence was often- “what the f**k just happened?”

The musician went on to add that they indulged in threesomes multiple times over the years. Andrew Taggart went on to clarify that such encounters were never “with a diehard fan” as they were not “wearing merch or anything.”

The Chainsmokers are not brothers

After hearing about The Chainsmokers’ life behind closed doors, one might question whether the two are related in reality. The two have shared in the past that they have an extremely close relationship, and the musicians look incredibly similar. However, this is nothing but a coincidence. The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart are not related to each other in reality.

When the group came into being, it consisted of Alex Pall and DJ Rhett Bixler. However, the latter left the duo in the early days. The pair were then managed by Adam Alpert, who informed rising DJ and producer Andrew Taggart that there was a spot open in the duo.

This led to Taggart and Pall meeting each other in New York and collaborating. They went on to release a remix of the song Daughter, which landed them the top spot on the HypeMachine music chart. Since then, they have remained a talented pair.

Netizens in a frenzy after listening to Call Her Daddy’s The Chainsmokers podcast episode

Internet users were convinced that the musicians were brothers. Many did not search online whether The Chainsmokers were related to each other in real life. This led to netizens being shocked over the latest podcast revelations.

Netizens were also surprised to hear the duo speak so openly about their private lives. A few reactions read:

martina @fromunderthexo the chainsmokers are once again proving that white people are way too much into incest the chainsmokers are once again proving that white people are way too much into incest

zen⁷ @venombangtan if you’ve had a threesome with the chainsmokers you deserve compensation if you’ve had a threesome with the chainsmokers you deserve compensation

moondreamer @raphollen I just woke up and the chainsmokers did what?? I just woke up and the chainsmokers did what?? https://t.co/m040wvB7dv

macy 🧸 iso 1/27 pit!! @oldluvrsmusic i miss who i was before i found out that the chainsmokers have 3 ways w their fans i miss who i was before i found out that the chainsmokers have 3 ways w their fans

The duo released their most recent album So Far So Good in May 2022. Hits including High, The Fall, iPad and I Love U made it onto several popular music charts.

