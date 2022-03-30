"What is this?" - The Chainsmokers try Logan Paul's Prime Drink

Logan Paul brought on electronic DJ duo The Chainsmokers on the latest episode of his podcast 'Impaulsive'.

While on the podcast, the artists spoke about everything including how they gained fame, their favorite songs, and general life advice. Halfway into the podcast, Alex Pall asked 'The Maverick' if he could try the Prime drink that was on the table in front of him.

Pall then grabbed one of the bottles, and Drew Taggart followed, grabbing a different flavor. The pair had different reactions to the drink. Immediately after drinking the Tropical Punch flavor, Pall said:

"Oh it's good."

Drew Taggart, on the other hand took a sip and said:

"What is this?"

Taggart's immediate follow-up question to that was whether he could mix it with tequila. He also spoke about why he needs Prime during tours:

"So when we're on tour, I would mix this with tequila. Like we're not about like, I'm not tryna drink margheritas or any like fancy thing. I'm a utility drinker when we're on tour. I need something that's going to get me through the night."

Take a look at the video:

Paul then went on to explain to them the breakdown of all the nutritional value that the drink provides and the pair seemed impressed. Don't be shocked if you see The Chainsmokers drinking Prime during their next concert.

Logan Paul joins Instagram live with Drake and Ken Goldin

Logan Paul joined an Instagram live with Drake and Ken Goldin last week. Ken Goldin, the founder and chairman of Goldin Auctions, is a huge sports card collector. Ken Goldin and Drake were opening Basketball Sports Collectibles cards live on Instagram, when 'The Maverick' decided to join in and say hi:

"What's going on? I had to watch."

Drake then replied saying:

"It's love, we appreciate it, man."

Take a look at the video:

Paul then went on to wish them luck in opening their cards, cracked a few jokes and then left the live stream. Drake and Goldin went on to pull out some rare Michael Jordan cards from the very first pack that they opened. In total, they managed to get two rare Michael Jordan cards, and the pair were ecstatic.

