"It's love, we appreciate it, man" - Logan Paul goes live with Drake and Ken Goldin on Instagram

Logan Paul just joined an Instagram live hosted by Ken Goldin, featuring Drake. Ken Goldin and Drake were opening Sports Collectibles cards live on Instagram, when 'The Maverick' decided to join in and say hi:

"What's going on? I had to watch."

Drake then replied saying:

"It's love, we appreciate it, man."

Take a look at the video:

KhizHoops @KhizHoops Logan Paul was just on Instagram live with Drake Logan Paul was just on Instagram live with Drake https://t.co/kIoRrkPx0o

Ken Goldin then made a joke, saying that they were just unboxing Jordan cards and not Charizards. After talking for a few more seconds, Paul left the live stream as Goldin and Drake resumed their quest for rare sports cards. During the live stream, the Toronto-based rapper managed to pull-out some rare Michael Jordan cards from the very first pack of cards that he opened.

Goldin @GoldinCo In his first ever pack of cards, @drake pulls a Michael Jordan rookie card 🤯 In his first ever pack of cards, @drake pulls a Michael Jordan rookie card 🤯 https://t.co/5syiADobUi

Drake pulled the Michael Jordan rookie card, an extremely rare and valuable card, along with a Michael Jordan rookie sticker. It was a successful night for the 'God's Plan' rapper as he unboxed cards with Ken Goldin.

Ken Goldin is the Executive Chairman and Founder of Goldin Auctions, one of the leading marketplaces for trading cards, collectibles and memorabilia. The sports trading cards space is blowing up alongside Pokemon cards, which is why many celebrities and sportspersons alike are investing in these rare collectibles.

Logan Paul begins training with 'The Miz' ahead of his WWE debut at WrestleMania

Logan Paul had his first training session with WWE superstar 'The Miz' as he prepares to make his WWE debut at WrestleMania this year. The WWE camera crew documented Paul's training session as he trained alongside 'The Miz'. In the video, 'The Miz' speaks very highly of 'The Maverick's' abilities:

"Logan Paul, I had a bar set. He has exceeded the bar every step of the way. This kid is on another level."

Take a look at the video:

'The Miz' and Paul are set to take on the Mysterios during WrestleMania. 'The Miz' wants to earn the same amount of respect as the Mysterios, and he believes he can get that respect by beating them. He employed the help of 'The Maverick' because it is something no one has ever seen before and he wants help in beating the Mysterios.

Edited by Allan Mathew

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Logan Paul can help 'The Miz' beat the Mysterios? Yes No 0 votes so far