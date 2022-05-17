"They should've won the Grammy": Host and DJ TETRIS throws shade at GRAMMYs for snubbing BTS at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards 

Despite not winning a Grammy this year, BTS stunned the world with their high-powered performance and charming visuals on the night of the awards. In fact, they went down in history for delivering one of the greatest Grammy performances ever.

However, many fans and famous personalities criticized The Recording Academy for snubbing the K-pop boy group. They took to various social media platforms to mock the award show and some termed the situation as “scammy”.

Host and DJ TETRIS had the honor of announcing many winners at the 2022 BIllboard Music Awards. After declaring that the K-pop boy group won three categories, he threw shade at The Recording Academy (Grammys) for not awarding the global sensation. He stated:

"They should've won the Grammy."

DJ TETRIS displays his true BTS ARMY self at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) was held on May 16, and DJ TETRIS announced many of the winners during the ceremony.

Unfortunately, despite the impressive list of nominations, BTS did not make an appearance during the night. It was previously announced that the group will not be attending the 2022 BBMAs due to their busy work schedule as they are currently preparing for a June comeback. However, they still managed to be the highlight of the night.

The group won several of their nominations at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, including Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song for Butter. DJ TETRIS made the announcement via live broadcast, ahead of the official show, and referred to the wins as an honor.

During the announcement of Butter winning Top Selling Song, he shaded the Recording Academy for snubbing BTS at this year’s Grammy award ceremony. Thousands of fans also called out the Grammys for “scammy” results. DJ TETRIS stated:

"They should've won the Grammy.. but I ain't gonna talk about that".

Meanwhile, DJ TETRIS has time and again proved his love for BTS and has revealed himself to be a true ARMY. He has also stated that his bias is group member Jimin. He has interviewed the group on multiple occasions and even received a hug from Jimin.

DJ TETRIS even attended the group’s Permission To Dance On Stage concerts in Los Angeles and their recent shows in Las Vegas.

What is group up to?

The septet is gearing up to drop their latest album Proof, which is said to be an anthology album. Anthology albums are released by musicians who have been in the industry for a while and have produced multiple tracks out of which they can select a few to add to a new collection, thus showcasing their work’s journey.

The album will contain three CDs, postcards, a booklet, and posters, and is slated to be released on June 10, 2022. However, the album’s standard version includes a few more exciting goodies and also has the Weverse pre-order advantage linked to it.

