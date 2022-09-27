"No Selena, no clout": Hailey Bieber accused of trying to evade racism controversy with appearance on Call Her Daddy podcast

Model Hailey Bieber has become the talk of the town on social media after her decision to tell the "truth" about her husband Justin Bieber's public relationship with Selena Gomez.
Many social media users are quipping that the model is gaining "clout" from Selena by speaking about the Bieber-Gomez relationship when she has been accused of racism due to her TikTok video on "brownie glazed lips."
For those unversed, Justin Bieber was in a relationship with Selena Gomez for eight years until 2018 when he moved on with Hailey Baldwin. The model is now addressing how she is alleged to have "stolen" Justin away from Selena. During her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Hailey Bieber opened up about the social media-generated controversy between Gomez and herself.
Selenators and many social media users have come to Selena's defense. They noted that Hailey Bieber's interview comes just days after the Lose You To Love Me singer released a trailer for her Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me. The upcoming release will see Selena reportedly touch upon the important points of her life and career, including her relationships.
Netizens accuse Hailey Bieber of hiding from racism allegations after comments on Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber recently filmed an episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy with host Alex Cooper. The 55-second trailer from the episode shows the model speaking about the "truth" behind her husband Justin Bieber's relationship with Selena Gomez and how social media users accused her of coming in between the duo, who were previously lovingly known as "#Jelena."
While speaking to Alex, when Hailey was asked whether she was "romantically" involved with Justin at the same time as Selena, the Rhode businesswoman said:
"This is so crazy I've literally never talked about this ever. A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from like, 'Oh you stole him.' It's about people knowing the truth, because there's a truth."
While the entire podcast episode drops in two days, fans are already accusing Hailey Bieber of bringing up the past when Selena is set to release her own documentary. They are also stating that Hailey is hiding from the racism allegations that were thrown at her after she posted a TikTok video of a tutorial on "brownie glazed lips."
The video shows Hailey Bieber using brown lip liner and clear gloss from her beauty brand Rhode, which has been a staple combination for women with darker skin tones. While Hailey did not mention that she had invented the combination, many women on TikTok took her as the inspiration and recreated the "brownie glazed lips" look.
This did not sit right with women of color who have been using this beauty technique for decades. Many noted that branding the beauty technique as “brownie glazed lips" was problematic and denoted cultural appropriation by a "white" celebrity.
Twitter calls out Hailey Bieber for being "obsessed" with Selena Gomez
Social media has claimed that Bieber is using Gomez to cover up her recent controversy. Many have been using the hashtag "#MyMindAndMe" to show support for Selena Gomez's new Apple TV+ documentary.
Twitter users are also calling out Hailey for allegedly being "obsessed" with Selena.
Meanwhile, Hailey's interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast is slated to release on September 28. Selena Gomez's Apple TV+ documentary will be released on November 4, 2022.