"No Selena, no clout": Hailey Bieber accused of trying to evade racism controversy with appearance on Call Her Daddy podcast

Model Hailey Bieber has become the talk of the town on social media after her decision to tell the "truth" about her husband Justin Bieber's public relationship with Selena Gomez.

Many social media users are quipping that the model is gaining "clout" from Selena by speaking about the Bieber-Gomez relationship when she has been accused of racism due to her TikTok video on "brownie glazed lips."

fran LINDA DAY @SELSREP Call Her Daddy @callherdaddy THIS WEDNESDAY 9/28 Hailey Bieber opens up about the public-generated controversy between her and her husband's ex. Hailey makes it clear she wants to discuss this one time and one time only…on Call Her Daddy. THIS WEDNESDAY 9/28 Hailey Bieber opens up about the public-generated controversy between her and her husband's ex. Hailey makes it clear she wants to discuss this one time and one time only…on Call Her Daddy. https://t.co/TXuc5WuXBg and OF COURSE hailey is trying to clear their reputation before selena's documentary i wonder why… anyways my mind and me out november 4th don't forget to tune in. no selena no clout! twitter.com/callherdaddy/s… and OF COURSE hailey is trying to clear their reputation before selena's documentary i wonder why… anyways my mind and me out november 4th don't forget to tune in. no selena no clout! twitter.com/callherdaddy/s…

For those unversed, Justin Bieber was in a relationship with Selena Gomez for eight years until 2018 when he moved on with Hailey Baldwin. The model is now addressing how she is alleged to have "stolen" Justin away from Selena. During her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Hailey Bieber opened up about the social media-generated controversy between Gomez and herself.

Selenators and many social media users have come to Selena's defense. They noted that Hailey Bieber's interview comes just days after the Lose You To Love Me singer released a trailer for her Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me. The upcoming release will see Selena reportedly touch upon the important points of her life and career, including her relationships.

Netizens accuse Hailey Bieber of hiding from racism allegations after comments on Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber recently filmed an episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy with host Alex Cooper. The 55-second trailer from the episode shows the model speaking about the "truth" behind her husband Justin Bieber's relationship with Selena Gomez and how social media users accused her of coming in between the duo, who were previously lovingly known as "#Jelena."

While speaking to Alex, when Hailey was asked whether she was "romantically" involved with Justin at the same time as Selena, the Rhode businesswoman said:

"This is so crazy I've literally never talked about this ever. A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from like, 'Oh you stole him.' It's about people knowing the truth, because there's a truth."

While the entire podcast episode drops in two days, fans are already accusing Hailey Bieber of bringing up the past when Selena is set to release her own documentary. They are also stating that Hailey is hiding from the racism allegations that were thrown at her after she posted a TikTok video of a tutorial on "brownie glazed lips."

The video shows Hailey Bieber using brown lip liner and clear gloss from her beauty brand Rhode, which has been a staple combination for women with darker skin tones. While Hailey did not mention that she had invented the combination, many women on TikTok took her as the inspiration and recreated the "brownie glazed lips" look.

This did not sit right with women of color who have been using this beauty technique for decades. Many noted that branding the beauty technique as “brownie glazed lips" was problematic and denoted cultural appropriation by a "white" celebrity.

Virgos Groove minaj @_aliiissa So hailey Bieber started doin the brown lip liner with lipgloss and she calling it brownie glazed lips 🙄 like brown and black girls having been doin this look for years So hailey Bieber started doin the brown lip liner with lipgloss and she calling it brownie glazed lips 🙄 like brown and black girls having been doin this look for years

Twitter calls out Hailey Bieber for being "obsessed" with Selena Gomez

owen. @selenabossanova notice how everytime hailey bieber gets caught up in a racism scandal she starts talking about selena gomez to cover her tracks.. what’s that all about? 🧐 notice how everytime hailey bieber gets caught up in a racism scandal she starts talking about selena gomez to cover her tracks.. what’s that all about? 🧐

Social media has claimed that Bieber is using Gomez to cover up her recent controversy. Many have been using the hashtag "#MyMindAndMe" to show support for Selena Gomez's new Apple TV+ documentary.

Toni🧩•|INACTIVE ERA/MIDNIGHTS/SG3 IS COMING| @tswiftfiles twitter.com/callherdaddy/s… I find it amusing how they are trying to make themselves look better right before selena releases #MyMindAndMe and finally spills the truth I find it amusing how they are trying to make themselves look better right before selena releases #MyMindAndMe and finally spills the truth😭 twitter.com/callherdaddy/s…

Twitter users are also calling out Hailey for allegedly being "obsessed" with Selena.

v @gomezdirt I’m afraid hailey was actually in love with Selena this whole time, it’s the only explanation I’m afraid hailey was actually in love with Selena this whole time, it’s the only explanation

emrah 🧣 @skinnysel twitter.com/callherdaddy/s… being married for 4 years and still discussing your husband's ex. and their fans swear selena is the obsessed one being married for 4 years and still discussing your husband's ex. and their fans swear selena is the obsessed one😭 twitter.com/callherdaddy/s…

ℛ @selzrevival Justin and hailey be like: Justin and hailey be like: https://t.co/Hr6KfCDUhe

shelley @selgofetish me hailey bieber



🤝🏼



being obsessed with selena gomez me hailey bieber 🤝🏼being obsessed with selena gomez

sam @swieder13 no because selena is literally just living her life and thriving, why is this happening and who cares especially after all these years twitter.com/callherdaddy/s… no because selena is literally just living her life and thriving, why is this happening and who cares especially after all these years twitter.com/callherdaddy/s…

lilly🌼 @lillysthoughts3 going on a podcast to get your "truth" out about your 4 year marriage right before someone releases an appletv+ documentary about their entire life is weird and tacky twitter.com/callherdaddy/s… going on a podcast to get your "truth" out about your 4 year marriage right before someone releases an appletv+ documentary about their entire life is weird and tacky twitter.com/callherdaddy/s…

kea @viciomios selena can't speak about a relationship she was actually in but the one who was waiting in the bushes for it to end can twitter.com/callherdaddy/s… selena can't speak about a relationship she was actually in but the one who was waiting in the bushes for it to end can twitter.com/callherdaddy/s…

Meanwhile, Hailey's interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast is slated to release on September 28. Selena Gomez's Apple TV+ documentary will be released on November 4, 2022.

