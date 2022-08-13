3 roles Lili Reinhart did apart from Riverdale

Lili Reinhart has an exciting filmography, although only her performance in Riverdale proved to be popular. She has been in the acting field since she began appearing on television in her early teens. In fact, in Riverdale, Reinhart was turned down for the role of Betty Cooper before she managed to land the role.

Her role in Hustlers was highly appreciated as the film won accolades. The Amazon original Chemical Hearts was another one of her more notable performances. Reinhart also worked as an executive producer on Chemical Hearts.

Her latest film, Look Both Ways, has cast her in the lead role alongside Danny Ramirez and David Corenswet. The trailer generated a lot of anticipation for the film and suggested it would be a romantic dramedy. Look Both Ways will premiere on Netflix on August 17, 2022. Ahead of the release, here are some Lili Reinhart performances other than Riverdale.

Lili Reinhart's other performances apart from Riverdale

1) Hustlers (2019)

Lili Reinhart in Hustlers (Image via Cafe Mom)

Unlike Look Both Ways, Hustlers doesn't just star Lili Reinhart but features an ensemble cast of women. The film stars Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Reinhart, Lizzo, and Cardi B. With all these big names associated with the film, it gained quite some popularity and was a movie that made Lili Reinhart a household name.

Hustlers was inspired by actual incidents where a strip club manages to start swindling money, leading to robbery, assault, and several other crimes. Lili plays a stripper in the movie and is pivotal to the story's progress despite being one of the lesser-known people on screen.

The film was released in September 2019 and got pretty good reviews for the performances and the making. It is now streaming on Prime Video.

2) Chemical Hearts (2020)

Lili Reinhart in Chemical Hearts (Image via IMDB)

In this Amazon original film, Reinhart plays Grace Town alongside Austin Abrahams, who plays Henry Page. The movie revolves around Henry Page, who hopes to be a writer someday and has never been in love. Reinhart does an excellent job of keeping the audience hooked to the film.

Lili was also an executive producer on this one. After Chemical Hearts, she chose to become the executive producer in Look Both Ways too. Despite receiving poor reviews for the film, her performance was appreciated as one that was engaging. It is now streaming on Prime Video.

3) Miss Stevens (2016)

Lili Reinhart in Miss Stevens (Image via IMDB)

This one's probably the least popular yet the best-rated film on this list. Miss Stevens stars Timothee Chalamet, Lily Rabe, Reinhart, and Oscar Nunez, among other actors. It follows a high school English teacher as she chaperones three students to a drama competition. The film is a commentary on love and life through distinct characters.

The critical acclaim the film received couldn't manage to make it popular across the globe. Fine performances, witty writing, and fresh making make this film an easy yet heartwarming watch. Reinhart plays one of the students, and her character in this film is very different from all the other characters she has played, especially from the one in Riverdale.

Apart from these films, Reinhart has made a cameo appearance in the new adaptation of Charlie's Angels. Lilith, Surviving Jack, and The Good Neighbor are other films that she is associated with.

Look Both Ways is probably her most significant performance so far. The story is about a young woman whose life diverges into two paths after graduation. While one reality makes her embrace motherhood, the other allows her to pursue her career. The trailer promises a fun watch.

Look Both Ways releases on August 17, 2022.

