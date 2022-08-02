5 shows you can watch now that Riverdale Season 6 is over

Riverdale just finished airing its sixth and penultimate season on The CW. The series has had a successful run till date and is set to conclude with its seventh season, which will be released sometime in 2023.

Riverdale is a teen drama series adapted from Archie's comic series and is based on a number of main characters from the comics. Set in the fictional town of Riverdale, it tells the story of a group of friends and how they try to unravel the mysteries revolving around their seemingly innocent town.

The main characters include KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge and Cole Sprouse as Jughead. Now that the sixth season has come to an end, there is considerable time left before the final season airs. If you want to cure your boredom for the time being, be sure to check out some other similar titles we have listed here.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Original Sin and 3 other shows similar to Riverdale

1) Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Image via Netflix)

Similar to Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is another adaptation of an Archie comic series. The teen supernatural drama series was originally developed for The CW but later moved to Netflix. The series is set in the fictional town of Greendale and follows the story of Sabrina Spellman, a young girl who hails from a long line of witches.

Sabrina is a high school student at Baxter High who wants to lead a normal life like any other girl. But her lineage, which descends from witches, makes it quite hard. As she is set to turn 18, Sabrina needs to make a pivotal decision, which would determine if she embraces her witch family, or if she chooses her human friends.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a coming-of-age tale steeped in fantasy with a dose of horror. Fans of Riverdale would love the dark tone of the series and the flow of the story. Also, the fact that Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina had crossover episodes is a definite reason for you to check it out.

2) Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (Image via HBO Max)

Pretty Little Liars has been a cult classic title since its release and has also had multiple spin-offs. The latest installation from the franchise is Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, which premiered on HBO Max on July 28, 2022. The series shares its creator, Roberto Aguirre Sacasa, with none other than Riverdale. He is also the creator of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Set in the same universe as Pretty Little Liars, in a fictional town called Millwood, Original Sin follows a group of teenage girls who start receiving mysterious texts from a stranger. They are gradually pulled into a web of murder, mysteries and dark secrets as the unknown assailant follows them.

Although miles away from Rosewood, another generation of liars grow up, haunted by the wrongdoings of their parents as well as their own. Original Sin is set to be a teen drama with its roots in the slasher horror genre.

3) Stranger Things

Stranger Things Season 4 (Image via Netflix)

Stranger Things has been a phenomenon in the streaming world in the last few years, with it being lauded by critics and audiences across the world, alike. It is a sci-fi horror series from Netflix which premiered in 2016 and has had four seasons till date.

The series is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, and follows a group of friends as they get entangled in a web of supernatural mysteries and occurrences. When their friend Will goes missing, they go looking for him but stumble upon Eleven, a girl with supersensory capabilities, in the woods.

They befriend her and together set out to uncover the mystery that shrouds their town. What they find is beyond their imaginations as they get involved in a battle against vicious creatures from a parallel dimension called the Upside Down.

4) Legacies

Legacies (Image via The CW)

Legacies is a spin-off series of The Originals and is set in the same universe as the hugely popular supernatural teen drama The Vampire Diaries. The series premiered on The CW on October 2018, and went on for four seasons before finally drawing its conclusion on June 16, 2022.

Legacies follows the story of Hope Mikaelson, daughter of the Original Hybrid Klaus Mikaelson. Like its preceding titles, Legacies is largely set around The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted and follows Hope as she nurtures her powers and abilities and learns how to control her destructive impulses.

She along with her friends try to become their best versions and fight to save their town of Mystic Falls from dark external forces that threaten to disturb its peace. Like Riverdale, Legacies is another coming-of-age story, only with vampires, witches and werewolves.

5) 13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why (Image via Netflix)

13 Reasons Why is a 2017 teen drama series by Netflix, which was adapted from the novel of the same name by Jay Asher. Compared to the other titles in the list, 13 Reasons Why is a relatively intense series since it tackles a number of relevant issues that the youth faces today like depression and suicide.

The series is set in the fictional Evergreen county of California and follows the lives of several teenagers who go to Liberty High School. 13 Reasons Why explores the death of a former Liberty High student, Hannah Baker, who killed herself. She recorded cassettes to tell her story and the reasons that pushed her to death, detailing the trauma she went through and the people responsible.

Since Riverdale season 6 came to an end on July 31, 2022, fans can check out these titles that have a similar vibe to the series. Riverdale was renewed in March 2022, and is set to return to The CW with its final season in 2023.

