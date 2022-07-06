5 lesser-known facts about Stranger Things' Eleven

Stranger Things has dropped the much awaited second volume of its fourth season on July 1, 2022 on Netflix. The series did not fail to deliver on the hype that it had built up prior to its release.

Stranger Things is a sci-fi fantasy horror title by Netflix which was originally released on July 15, 2016. It has an ensemble cast playing the roles of a group of friends who desperately try to save each other and the world from dark and mysterious forces from an alternate dimension. Set in 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, it follows the group as they gradually uncover the mysteries surrounding their town.

One of the most pivotal characters in the series has been Eleven, a young kid kidnapped and raised in a lab to study her supersensory powers.

Let's check out some lesser-known facts about the extremely popular character from Stranger Things who is portrayed by British actress Millie Bobby Brown.

Some lesser known facts about Eleven from Stranger Things

1) Her age

Despite being one of the most popular and pivotal characters in the series, very few things have been revealed about Eleven throughout the show. So, it is understandable if the fans aren't sure of her age.

The show has already aired four seasons and has given fans a little more knowledge of her past. We now know that she was born in March 1971 which puts her at age 12 during the events of season 1, which was set in 1983. Her age coincided with Millie Bobby Brown's age when she was cast for the role in 2016.

Meanwhile, season four was set eight months after the events of the Starcourt Mall, which means it was set in March 1986. That would mean our favorite young superhero is 14-years-old in season four.

2) Eleven loves Eggos

Since her childhood, Eleven was raised in the Hawkins National Laboratory after she was kidnapped for experimentation of her extraordinary powers. Hence, she was unaware of the outside world and lived on rations provided by the lab. This definitely did not include any treats or delicacies.

When she finally escaped and became a part of society, she was introduced to the way regular people lead their lives and what they ate. However, what caught her attention the most were the frozen waffles called Eggos, that she preferred to eat them over anything else. Her love for Eggos was so strong that she even stole some from Bradley's Big Buy in one instance.

Her love for the frozen treat was referenced again at the end of season one, when Jim Hopper goes into the woods and sets a pack of Eggos in her memory.

3) Wears hand-me-down clothes

Throughout the show, we can see Eleven wearing mismatched or oversized clothes and there is a reason behind it. As an escaped experimental subject from the Hawkins Lab, she didn't have any belongings of her own.

When she is found by Mike and his friends in the woods, she had stayed the first night at the Wheeler's house and is in Mike's old clothes. The iconic pink dress that she can be seen wearing throughout the season belonged to Nancy.

Meanwhile, in the second season, we saw her mostly wearing Hopper's clothes that were understandably oversized for her. Season three saw her fashion change when she and Max go shopping at the Starcourt Mall and buy trendy clothes.

Season four, however, saw her in mismatched clothes again, this time, the ones she inherited from her foster brothers, Will and Jonathan Byers.

4) The reason behind her powers

Eleven's history has been elusive throughout the series and we recently got a more detailed peek into the same. One of the most intriguing question about the superpowered main character is how she got her powers.

Her biological mother, Terry Ives, was part of a government experiment called MKUltra. In the experiment, subjects were administered mind-altering hallucinogenic drugs like LSD and were put in isolation tanks to harvest telekinetic or telepathic powers.

However, Terry didn't know that she was pregnant with her daughter Jane Ives, who later became the beloved Eleven after she was kidnapped.

The powers that she has manifested from either of two options. She either inherited them from her mother, who also had similar powers, or she developed these abilities during her stay in the Hawkins National Laboratory. Whichever it is,

Terry Ives' involvement in the MKUltra experiment played a huge part in Eleven's powers.

5) Was brought back to life after season one

As the Duffer brothers later explained, Stranger Things was supposed to be a single season offering. They added that Eleven was set to be dead after season one ended.

However, when talk of the new season came up, the Duffer brothers decided to bring her back to life. She had become a crowd favorite and a second season without her seemed beyond consideration.

From being resurrected to essentially becoming the protagonist of the show, Eleven has only become one of the most important characters in the series.

Stranger Things Season 4 volume 2 is now available for streaming on Netflix.

