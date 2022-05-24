Netflix's acclaimed sci-fi horror show Stranger Things has garnered a global fanbase. Inspired by the works of several acclaimed directors of the 80s, including Steven Spielberg and John Carpenter, the series is filled with numerous pop culture references from that era.

Apart from writing and directing, the show's cast received widespread critical acclaim for their performances, with Winona Ryder leading the force. Over the years, several characters have evolved and become fan favorites. Let's look at the actors who portrayed them and what they are doing now.

Stranger Things actors in photos: Then and now

1. Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

Winona Ryder in Stranger Things (Image via Sportskeeda)

Winona Ryder plays the central character Joyce Byers, the mother of Will and Jonathan Byers. Ryder received widespread critical acclaim for her performance and was nominated for numerous awards, including the Golden Globe and Satellite.

Ryder has played several memorable characters in films, apart from Stranger Things, over the years. She rose to fame with Beetlejuice, directed by Tim Burton, and received immense critical acclaim for her performances in Heathers, The Age of Innocence, and Little Women. Ryder, who is 50 years old, appeared in the lead role in the HBO miniseries, The Plot Against America in 2020 and featured in Eli Horowitz's debut The Cow.

2. Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven/Jane Hopper

Millie Bobby Brown in Stranger Things (Image via Sportskeeda)

18-year-old Millie Bobby Brown plays Eleven, or Jane Hopper, in the show. Her character has received widespread critical acclaim and is widely popular among fans. Bobby Brown rose to fame with her role in Stranger Things, receiving numerous award nominations for her performance. She later made her film debut with Godzilla: King of the Monsters and reprised her character in the film the sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong. She also played the titular role in Harry Bradbeer's Enola Holmes.

3. Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Finn Wolfhard in Stranger Things (Image via Sportskeeda)

Finn Wolfhard essays the role of Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things. Wheeler's character has evolved a lot over the years and is considered one of the show's most well-written characters. Actor Finn Wolfhard, who is 19 years old, has played pivotal roles in the Stephen King adaptation It and its sequel, It: Chapter Two. He was also a part of The Goldfinch and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

4. David Harbour as Jim Hopper

David Harbour in Stranger Things (Image via Sportskeeda)

David Harbour plays the chief of Hawkins Police Department, Jim Hopper. Harbour received widespread critical acclaim for his performance, but Hopper remains one of the more divisive characters on the show. Apart from Stranger Things, Harbour has played several memorable characters in numerous films, including Brokeback Mountain, End of Watch, The Equalizer, and many more. He also played a pivotal role in MCU's Black Widow.

5. Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Noah Schnapp in Stranger Things (Image via Sportskeeda)

Critics widely acclaimed Noah Schnapp's portrayal of Will Byers in Stranger Things. Fans loved how much Byers evolved over the years, and his character arc adds a lot more depth to the storyline. The 17-year-old actor Noah Schnapp also featured in Steven Spielberg's critically acclaimed Bridge of Spies and was a part of the voice cast of The Peanuts Movie.

Don't miss Stranger Things, returning for a fourth season on May 27, 2022, on Netflix.

