"Not everything is about American actors": Steven Spielberg under fire for referring to the Squid Game cast as 'unknown people'

Most of the world might be hooked to the South Korean mega-hit Squid Game, but it looks like Steven Spielberg missed the memo. The Hollywood director is being severely criticized for referring to the cast of the Netflix show as "unknown people."

Apart from topping the Netflix charts worldwide, Squid Game is currently raking in several international awards. At the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae took home the awards for best Female Actor in a Drama Series and best Male Actor in a Drama Series, respectively.

Squid Game ❗❗ @squidgame Congrats Super!!Congrats #SquidGame on winning 3 Critics Choice Super Awards: Best Action Series, Best Actor in an Action Series - Lee Jung-Jae, and Best Actress in an Action Series - Jung Ho-Yeon 🦑 Super!! 🌟 Congrats #SquidGame on winning 3 Critics Choice Super Awards: Best Action Series, Best Actor in an Action Series - Lee Jung-Jae, and Best Actress in an Action Series - Jung Ho-Yeon 🦑 https://t.co/AzhJy9xggm

The cast of the dystopian show includes some of the most popular names in the Korean film and television industry, and thus Steven Spielberg's comments have left several incensed.

Steven Spielberg claimed that Squid Game had "unknown people" in the cast

The West Side Story director was part of a panel as one of the nominees for the PGA Awards Zanuck Award. While discussing the importance of having household names and movie stars in the cast of movies and TV series, Steven Spielberg brought up Squid Game.

Heaping praise on the show, he commended the Netflix drama for its success, despite having "unknown people."

Squid Game comes along and changes the math entirely for all of us. A long time ago it was domestic stars that brought the audience into movies. Today, it’s interesting, unknown people [who] can star [in] entire miniseries, can be in movies.

The director stated that streaming services have made it easier for lesser known actors to bag lead roles. He claimed that while casting used to revolve around big names in lead roles, now the 'star system' has changed.

While Steven Spielberg's claims hold true, the fact that he chose Squid Game as an example has drawn criticism from people across the globe, who accuse the director of being American and eurocentric.

Anghus @AnghusH Re: Spielberg calling the cast of Squid Game 'unknown'



I made this graphic a few years back when Spielberg was bitching about streaming services. Re: Spielberg calling the cast of Squid Game 'unknown'I made this graphic a few years back when Spielberg was bitching about streaming services. https://t.co/Oj0gRpKQuy

해나 @hyukjaezs

@IndieWire calling this man unknown is certainly quite the take @IndieWire calling this man unknown is certainly quite the takehttps://t.co/tUKu06piOg

ggong crumbs 🍞 @HANYUNJAES @IndieWire I think that if actors you call "unknown" aren't part of your culture, or that you lack multicultural exposure, heck, can't even google who they are, then you shouldn't have an opinion of whether they're known or not. @IndieWire I think that if actors you call "unknown" aren't part of your culture, or that you lack multicultural exposure, heck, can't even google who they are, then you shouldn't have an opinion of whether they're known or not.

ggong crumbs 🍞 @HANYUNJAES @IndieWire doesn't matter if you don't know them,or that the comments here kept defending these actors are famous,it's you calling them "unknown" on a standard you created of your own,like you just invalidated the whole career they have had just because it didn't make it into your awareness @IndieWire doesn't matter if you don't know them,or that the comments here kept defending these actors are famous,it's you calling them "unknown" on a standard you created of your own,like you just invalidated the whole career they have had just because it didn't make it into your awareness

♍︎ @xandermateusz Steven Spielberg really called a bunch of recognised Korean actors "unknown"... just because white America doesn't know them does NOT mean it's the same everywhere else in the world 🫤 Steven Spielberg really called a bunch of recognised Korean actors "unknown"... just because white America doesn't know them does NOT mean it's the same everywhere else in the world 🫤

Several netizens called out the comments for being condescending and patronizing, especially since the show's protagonist is played by none other than veteran actor Lee Jung-jae, who's had an esteemed three-decade-long career with several hits.

Other actors in the show, including Park Hae-soo and Gong Yoo, were well known in South Korea and beyond, even before the Netflix show's success. Notably, rookie actor Jung Ho-yeon had a flourishing career as an international model before her acting debut.

아나탈 @gatamchun IndieWire @IndieWire Steven Spielberg Praises ‘Squid Game,’ Says Show ‘Changes the Math Entirely’ for Casting bit.ly/34VITen Steven Spielberg Praises ‘Squid Game,’ Says Show ‘Changes the Math Entirely’ for Casting bit.ly/34VITen https://t.co/472Oik7NIe He’s been a heartthrob for over 20 years and his girlfriend is literally a multimillionaire heiress but ok twitter.com/indiewire/stat… He’s been a heartthrob for over 20 years and his girlfriend is literally a multimillionaire heiress but ok twitter.com/indiewire/stat… https://t.co/rDbFTkjdEH

𝐑❃𝚩𝜧𝚬𝐑𝑳𝕐𝚴𝚴⁷ 💜 𝐣i𝒏𝐤oo𝐤 @robmerlynn Koreaboo @Koreaboo



koreaboo.com/news/director-… Director Steven Spielberg Draws Criticism For Referring To The Cast Of “Squid Game” As ‘Unknown People’ Director Steven Spielberg Draws Criticism For Referring To The Cast Of “Squid Game” As ‘Unknown People’koreaboo.com/news/director-… Nahh! Maybe Spielberg didn’t know The Lake House (2006) the remake-movie from Il Mare (2000) ori from K-Movie starring by the same famous actor as in Squid Game. And someone you don’t know doesn’t mean they’re no-one. 🙄 twitter.com/koreaboo/statu… Nahh! Maybe Spielberg didn’t know The Lake House (2006) the remake-movie from Il Mare (2000) ori from K-Movie starring by the same famous actor as in Squid Game. And someone you don’t know doesn’t mean they’re no-one. 🙄 twitter.com/koreaboo/statu…

Several others have defended Steven Spielberg's comments, stating that they have been taken out of context. They claim the director merely meant people unknown to the American audience in particular, and not the world at large.

Sarah Held @lightningirl12 @gatamchun The article pretty clearly states him talking about domestic stars and how this changes the view on that being the only way to generate interest. American audiences being interested means that there's more freedom for casting even when the show is focused on an American audience. @gatamchun The article pretty clearly states him talking about domestic stars and how this changes the view on that being the only way to generate interest. American audiences being interested means that there's more freedom for casting even when the show is focused on an American audience.

Syl Vicious @Syl_Vicious @ramtinology91 @IndieWire He’s talking about the success they’re getting in America, not in Korea. He’s from America so he’ll talk about what he knows. @ramtinology91 @IndieWire He’s talking about the success they’re getting in America, not in Korea. He’s from America so he’ll talk about what he knows.

Blank @GlassGalahs @IndieWire People will find literally any reason to try and dunk on this fkn app. It’s an American director talking from a perspective of the American consumer market… to which most of the cast was entirely unknown… it’s not that hard people @IndieWire People will find literally any reason to try and dunk on this fkn app. It’s an American director talking from a perspective of the American consumer market… to which most of the cast was entirely unknown… it’s not that hard people

Gin sol 🌊 @gin_sol



The context and inference was for ‘in US’:



“The series also proved that subtitles do not necessarily limit the commercial potential for foreign shows, and it prompted Netflix to massively increase its spending on original content in South Korea.” @IndieWire Did Anyone Read the Article?The context and inference was for ‘in US’:“The series also proved that subtitles do not necessarily limit the commercial potential for foreign shows, and it prompted Netflix to massively increase its spending on original content in South Korea.” @IndieWire Did Anyone Read the Article? The context and inference was for ‘in US’:“The series also proved that subtitles do not necessarily limit the commercial potential for foreign shows, and it prompted Netflix to massively increase its spending on original content in South Korea.”

Incidentally, this is not the first time Western media has made controversial statements with respect to the Squid Game cast. At a recent screening of the show in California, Lee Jung-jae was asked about the biggest change in his life since starring in Squid Game. The reporter said,

“I’m sure you can’t leave the house anymore without people recognizing you. What has been the biggest life change for you since the series came out?”

Fel @Fel_Space "For you, I'm sure you can't leave the house anymore without people recognizing you. What has been the biggest life change for you since the series came out?"🤡

OH THE CRINGE "For you, I'm sure you can't leave the house anymore without people recognizing you. What has been the biggest life change for you since the series came out?"🤡OH THE CRINGE https://t.co/Z9h35yDWxG

Ironically, the actor has been an inextricable part of South Korean pop culture for decades now.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul