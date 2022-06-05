"We'd be good roomies": Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp reveal 'Single at 40' marriage pact

Millie Bobby Brown,18, and Noah Schnapp,17, share a beautiful friendship that has stood the test of time, a fact that is evident throughout the duo's press tour for Stranger Things Season 4.

The pair have been friends for eight long years since Millie Bobby Brown met Noah Schnapp at the age of 10. Brown has even claimed that Schnapp is "one of the longest friends" she has ever had. Their friendship might blossom into a life-long affair if Brown's teaser of a 'marriage pact' between the two is to be believed. One of the cornerstones of their pact, as stated by Brown, is:

"We’d be good roomies.”

What is Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp's marriage pact?

Pop Base @PopBase Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp reveal a pact they made to get married at 40 if they’re both still single.



“No kids though, cause I could not deal with a child of yours.” Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp reveal a pact they made to get married at 40 if they’re both still single. “No kids though, cause I could not deal with a child of yours.” https://t.co/BuE2lHAt40

In an MTV interview, Millie Bobby Brown revealed that the two had agreed to a 'Single by 40' marriage pact of sorts, as many best friends do. She said:

“We said if we’re not married by 40, we will get married together because we’d be good roomies.”

Story continues below ad

Noah Schnapp nodded in agreement, saying:

"We would."

However, before anyone could draw the wrong conclusion that the pair's pact was driven by romantic intentions, Brown cut to the chase to clarify that they would maintain their relationship "completely platonically." She reiterated that they would "still be really good roomies." After a slight pause that may indicate Schnapp's ignorance of this aspect of the pact, he agreed softly.

The 18-year-old actor didn't let up there though as she steamrolled on, clearly joking:

Story continues below ad

"No kids, though, because I could not deal with a child of yours."

At the friendly dig, Schnapp claimed that he was on the same page as his co-star, replying with a smile:

"That's my deal-breaker. No kids."

Brown agreed that children would be a dealbreaker for her too. She added:

"Yeah, no kids at all. Only dogs. And separate bedrooms for sure. My God, you're so messy."

17-year-old Schnapp only guffawed in response.

Brown's claim that Noah Schnapp and her would make good roommates probably emerged from a plot point in the latest season of Stranger Things. Season 4 depicts a shift in the friendship dynamic of the two characters the actors portray, Eleven and Will Byers. The duo are shown to be roommates in the latest episodes as Eleven is living with Byers' family.

Fan reactions to the revelation

Story continues below ad

Clips of this interview were posted online and they went viral within no time, garnering thousands of likes and retweets. Netizens found Millie Bobby Brown's lightning-quick clarification and Noah Schnapp's telling pause after Brown's first platonic declaration hilarious. Here are a few reactions to the viral video:

Story continues below ad

Story continues below ad

Fag Patrol™ 🏳️‍🌈⃠🔫 @homo_hurricane_ @manisbailey She shut down the chance of it being anything more with a QUICKNESS, my sister was not gonna be caught slipping. @manisbailey She shut down the chance of it being anything more with a QUICKNESS, my sister was not gonna be caught slipping. 😭😭 https://t.co/aZoLY0p3RK

Story continues below ad

chu @chuuzus @manisbailey the way she has been gagging noah through out this press tour @manisbailey the way she has been gagging noah through out this press tour 😭 https://t.co/OxcTKg4mAG

About Millie Bobby Brown's dating life

Story continues below ad

An important factor pumping the brakes on any possibility of romance between the two best friends and co-stars is the fact that Millie Bobby Brown is already in a relationship. The actor has been dating Jake Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi's 20-year-old son, since last year.

Dating rumors surrounding the two emerged in June 2021 and were confirmed when Brown shared pictures with him in November last year. Since their public announcement, the couple have been indulging in a fair amount of PDA and are often spotted together at events and on each other's Instagram profiles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far