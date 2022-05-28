Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 Episode 5: Did El get her powers back?

Stranger Things, the highly lauded and popular science fiction horror drama series, has finally made its return with Season 4 Part 1, this May 27 (Friday), 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix. Fans of the show are ecstatic because this season could be the darkest and wildest yet.

With its absorbing storylines, gripping performances and absolutely astounding graphics, Season 4, Part 1 is bound to take the audience on a visually stunning and quite electrifying ride.

In Episode 4, the audience witnessed some government factions relentlessly looking for El. The episode also revealed that Max survived and is still alive, bestowing upon audience a sense of relief. It is certain that many more spectacular and tragic events are on the way.

So, without further ado, let's dig deep and find out what happened in Episode 5.

Recap of Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 Episode 5

Is Martin Brenner alive?

Episode 5 of Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 sees Dr. Owens greeting Eleven quite politely after El wakes up from her deep slumber. Both are seen arriving at a secret silo and entering the underground lab.

But soon enough, the entire situation changes and tension starts to build as the audience witnesses Dr. Owens introducing El to Martin Brenner, who leads the lab and is also the one who began the project where El was experimented on. Hence, it is quite evident that Martin Brenner is very much alive.

What happened to El?

Episode 5 sees Eleven trying her best to escape after she sees Brenner. However, she was caught by a security guard and was further sedated. The episode further reveals that Eleven has been placed inside a particular chamber where she is seen afloat in a sensory deprivation tank.

The audience can see a number of monitors affixed to the tank ceiling. These monitors may have video clips of Eleven from several years ago. There, El kept on experiencing the same situation.

She steps inside the playroom, where an orderly notifies her that it is almost her class time. Here, El kept on entering and escaping the same playroom.

The episode of Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 disclosed that these were nothing but flashbacks El was reliving. It is quite understandable that El might have discovered her powers through extreme rage and anger. El is then seen reliving a memory where she tried to activate the lights with her brain in front of her classmates and Brenner. All of them suddenly vanish, leaving El with her hands soaked in blood.

Did Eleven get back her powers?

At the very end of Episode 5 of Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1, El is seen experiencing tachycardia during her intense meditation in the saltwater bath. Dr. Owens is seen stopping the experiment.

After getting out of there, El hit Martin Brenner and rushed to get out of that place. At the time, three security guards were seen grabbing El before pinning her almost to the ground. Raging with anger, Eleven was seen screaming which sent the three guards up in the air, flying.

After the incident, when Martin Brenner approached her,Eleven tried to move him away by using her powers. Unfortunately, her powers did not work at the moment. At the very end, El was seen heading back to the tunnel with Brenner.

Thus, Episode 5 of Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 shows that although El has not gained all her powers yet, there is a high probability that she will in the near future.

Other highlights of the episode include Max and Nancy finding out about the monster's location and Vecna killing Patrick.

Don't forget to watch Episode 5 of Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1, which is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix, from the 27th of May, 2022.

Edited by Babylona Bora