Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 ending explained: What is the origin of Vecna?

Stranger Things, the fan-favorite sci-fi horror drama series, has finally returned with its highly anticipated Season 4 Part 1, this May 27 (Friday), 2022, exclusively on Netflix. It might be the scarriest and most arresting season of the series, as exclaimed by the cast members.

Since its premiere, it has taken viewers by storm with its electrifying and quite mind-blowing graphics, gripping storylines and powerful acting from the cast members. With some new and interesting characters and a merciless villain, Vecna, who is originally from 'Dungeons & Dragons', Season 4, Part 1 of the show is bound to make jaws drop.

Without a shred of doubt, viewers' expectations for this season were extremely high, and it is safe to say that the show, created by the Duffer Brothers, has certainly delivered.

Without any further delay, let's dive deep and find out how the ending unfolds.

More on Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1's finale

Who is Vecna and how did he originate?

After the frenzy and fear evoked by the Demogorgon and the Mind Flayer, the show has now brought in perhaps the most sinister villain in the Stranger Things universe to haunt and terrorize the town of Hawkins. One of the biggest revelations and highlights of the season is the identity of Vecna and how he is connected to El.

With each episode of Season4, Part 1, the menancing monster Vecna is seen continuing his reckless reign of torment. He is seen choosing those as his targets who hold a dark and deep secret they have not disclosed to anyone and never wish to reveal.

The terrifying creature then employs heart-wrenching images as a potent weapon to twist the truth and inflict terrible anguish on his victims.The monster further puts the victims in an alarming trance and transports them into their own version of hell that their minds have created where their inner demons haunt them down to torment.

As revealed by the show, once Vecna inevitably gets his hands on his victims, he kills them all in the same ghastly way. He takes their souls from inside-out while the victims' bodies in the world are shattered. The monster also gouges out their eyes.

At the end of Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, the reason behind Vecna's torment and his connection to El is revealed. Turns out, Vecna was human before he turned into a monster. His name was Henry and he was the son of Victor Creel.

From his childhood, he bore a dark force within him and humans for him were mere pests. He murdered his mother and sisters. Later, Henry was placed under the supervision of Dr. Brenner, who recognized his peculiarities and began experimenting on him after implanting a chip in his neck.

In fact, he was Number One in Dr. Brenner's program, where El was later placed as well. El met him on the program and met him as Peter. When El removes the chip, he unleashes his wrath, killing almost everyone in the program. His one true purpose was to perish humanity.

However, El stood up against him and used her powers to thurst Peter into the dark world of the Upside Down, creating the very first portal. During his fall into the Upside Down world, he was struck by lightning and turned into the inhuman monster Vecna.

Don't forget to watch Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, which is currently streaming on Netflix, from the 27th of May, 2022, on Netflix. Part 2 is all set to be released on the 1st of July, 2022.

Edited by Babylona Bora