Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 release time for all regions today (27 May, 2022)

Netflix's highly anticipated Stranger Things Season 4 is set to be released globally in two volumes. Volume 1 releases on May 27, 2022, while the second volume will be out a month later, on July 1, 2022.

Season 4 consists of 9 episodes and continues the story six months after the Battle of Starcourt that completely devastated the town of Hawkins. The official synopsis for the season from Netflix reads:

''It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.''

As Volume 1 releases on May 27, 2022, here's a look at the release times for different regions around the world.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 release time for different regions

Netflix drops Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 on May 27, 2022, at 12.00 am PT/3.00 am ET in the US. Here are the release times for other regions across the world:

Alaska: 11:00 pm AKDT on Thursday, May 26

West Coast of the US: 12:00 am PT on Friday, May 27

Hawaii: 9:00 pm HST on Thursday, May 26

Mountain time: 1:00 am MT on Friday, May 27

Midwest of the US: 2:00 am CT on Friday, May 27

East Coast of the US: 3:00 am ET on Friday, May 27

Brazil: 4:00 am BRT on Friday, May 27

England: 8:00 am BST on Friday, May 27

France: 9:00 am CEST on Friday, May 27

Germany: 9:00 am CEST on Friday, May 27

Italy: 9:00 am CEST on Friday, May 27

Spain: 9:00 am CEST on Friday, May 27

South Africa: 9:00 am SAST on Friday, May 27

Israel: 10:00 am IDT on Friday, May 27

Dubai, UAE: 11:00 am GST on Friday, May 27

India: 12:30 pm IST on Friday, May 27

South Korea: 4:00 pm KST on Friday, May 27

Japan: 4:00 pm KST on Friday, May 27

Sydney, Australia: 5:00 pm AEST on Friday, May 27

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 trailer

Earlier, Netflix released the official trailer for Stranger Things 4 Volume 1, further increasing the hype and anticipation around the show. The relentlessly tense trailer offers a glimpse of several shocking events set to unfold this season while also teasing the ''Upside Down'' concept.

The minute-long trailer is quite gripping, and without giving away too many details that could spoil the viewing experience, it offers a peek into what the season is all about.

Five of the season's episodes are written and directed by the Duffer Brothers, while Shawn Levy and Nimród Antal helm the remaining ones, with Paul Dichter, Kate Trefry, and Curtis Gwinn as writers.

Don't miss Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 on May 27, 2022, at 12.00 am PT/3.00 am ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi