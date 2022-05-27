3 best Stranger Things episodes (& 3 that are underwhelming)

Stranger Things is a show that has gained a massive fanbase since its debut back in 2016. With its fourth installment being aired on Netflix this year, the show is breaking all records. Fans are super excited for the final two episodes of season 4, Volume 2, dropping on July 1. Both the episodes will be movie length.

This fan-favorite series is set in 1980s Indiana, where a group of friends traverses their way through extraordinary events and mystical occurrences. In the small town of Hawkins, a group of children finds themselves being sucked between supernatural events and government handiwork, which results in many exciting discoveries and disappearances.

Stranger Things is undoubtedly one of the most highly-rated shows available today. With consistency, the makers, Matt and Ross Duffer, have given us three seasons that are exceptionally well made and entertaining at the same time. Not only with the plot of the series, but the character graphs are also well maintained throughout, and fans have witnessed massive changes in their favorite characters since the beginning of the show. With the fourth season currently running, the show has again proved its efficiency in bringing unique storylines and well-plotted episodes.

Although most sci-fi horror series have some magnificent episodes, a few episodes did not go down too well with the viewers. We have done our research and come up with the highest-rated episodes of Stranger Things according to IMDb and other episodes that were not so popular.

3 most impressive and unimpressive Stranger Things episodes

3 Best Stranger Things Episodes

1) The Gate (Season 2, Episode 9)

IMDb Rating: 9.3

This highly-rated episode tops the list of best Stranger Things episodes in the entire franchise. Originally titled The Lost Brother, The Gate is the finale episode of Season 2. It aired on October 27, 2017.

This episode has all the action, mystery, and familial bonding elements. Hopper (David Harbour) expressed his paternal feelings towards Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven finally embraced each other.

The group succeeded in closing the gate and also saving Will (Noah Schnapp) in the process. As advised by Kali Prasad earlier, Eleven channels her rage to her strengths. She and Hopper went to the lab to shut the gate and finally put an end to the Mind Flayer. This episode brought the closure that Eleven needed as she was the one who opened the gate unintentionally.

2) The Upside Down (Season 1, Episode 8)

IMDb Rating: 9.3

The final episode of Season 1 sets the plot for season 2 and ends with a bang. This episode is well-loved by the audience to this day, even after seven years of its premiere back on July 15, 2016.

While Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Nancy (Natalia Dyer) plot several traps to outwit the Demogorgon in the Byers' house, Hopper and Joyce make a pact with Martin Brenner (Matthew Modin) to enter the Upside Down and rescue will. Brenner agreed to the pact on the condition that Hopper gives out the location of Eleven. They managed to find Will in an unconscious state and tried reviving him. The scene was intertwined with scenes from Hopper and his daughter Sarah, who passed away from cancer.

Eleven made an appearance where she saved her friends from the Demogorgon by destroying it. After she destroys the monster, she bids an emotional farewell to Mike as she disappears into thin air. This episode beautifully combines action with emotion and ends on a cliffhanger.

3) The Battle of Starcourt (Season 3, Episode 8)

IMDb Rating: 9.2

The finale of the 3rd season brings tears to the eyes of viewers as we see more than one life hanging on a thread. The episode premiered on Netflix on July 4, 2019, and the rest of the season.

The episode starts with Joyce (Winona Ryder), Hopper, and Murray (Brett Gelman) driving to the Starcourt mall to rescue the kids. Eleven and the group tried to kick out the piece of Mind Flayer that was stuck in her leg. Eleven lost her powers as she succeeded in getting the monster out of her leg. Meanwhile, the adult goes underground to destroy the machine.

In a turn of shocking events, both Hopper and Billy sacrificed themselves to save others. This episode brings out a freshly developed character graph and informs the audience about the sacrifices the group would make for each other.

3 most Underwhelming Stranger Things Episodes:

1) The Lost Sister (Season 2, Episode 7)

IMDb Rating: 6.1

Originally titled The Secret Cabin, The Lost Sister is the fifteenth episode of Stranger Things. It aired on October 27, 2017. This episode was a start to disappointment within the fans. Many viewers stated that this episode was dull and unnecessary, hence giving it the status of the lowest-ranked episode of the series.

The episode focuses on El's solo journey to reunite with her long-lost sister. Eleven followed her psychic visions and headed to Chicago, where she met a girl named Kali. Both girls recognize each other as sisters and embrace in a hug. At the end of the episode, Eleven realizes who her actual family is and starts her way back to Indiana with her friends.

2) Suzie, Do You Copy? (Season 3, Episode 1)

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Although this episode has cute budding romances and job opportunities for the group, it stays pretty low on the list. With a rating of 7.8, which is rather surprising for Stranger Things, this episode does not leave quite a mark on the viewers.

In this episode, Hopper gives his consent (kind of) to Mike and El's relationship. Dustin tries reaching out to his long-distance girlfriend, Suzie (who is thought to be imaginary by his friends). Although filled with humor, the episode ends on a monstrous note when a creature from Upside Down attacks Billy.

3) The Mall Rats (Season 3, Episode 2)

IMDb Rating: 7.9

The second episode of season 3 is relatively low on the list. The episode is quite light-hearted and is still developing the season's premise. Although there is nothing particularly wrong with this episode, it does not highlight any such significant events that will help it top the list.

In this episode, Max and El start developing a friendship as the latter dumps Mike for not calling her back. Meanwhile, Billy is still occupied with troubling visions from Upside Down.

Even though some episodes aren't highly rated, Stranger Things consistently tops the charts.

