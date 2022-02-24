3 most popular Friends episodes

Friends, the American TV drama, is much more than a mere sitcom. Viewers from all across the world have found something in this show that relates to their respective lives. The journey of six friends and their lives makes audiences go back to their favorite episodes over and over again.

Here are 3 such episodes from this epic family sitcom that have reached the epitome of popularity.

1) 'The One Where Rachel Finds Out': Season 1, Episode 24

'The One Where Rachel Finds Out' aired on May 18, 1995, and is the last episode of season one. The episode is special and popular among fans because it is the one in which Chandler accidentally discloses Ross' feelings for Rachel.

The emotion continues when Rachel, upon hearing the news, rushes to the airport to meet Ross. However, by that time Ross's flight has already departed. This episode, especially the last scene, has left a mark on the hearts of all Friends fanatics.

2) 'The One with the Proposal': Season 6, Episode 24/25

Through this ever-popular sitcom, fans have witnessed several love affairs, out of which, the one between Chandler and Monica is noteworthy. The episode, 'The One with the Proposal', is interesting because this is where the setup is made for Chandler to propose to Monica.

However, things don't turn out as planned as Richard enters the scene with his girlfriend, making it difficult for Chandler to express his feelings to Monica. Fans claim that this is one of the best Friends episodes they have watched.

3) 'The One with the Rumor': Season 8, Episode 9

A fan favourite episode, Brad Pitt plays a cameo in 'The One with the Rumor'. However there is more than just Brad Pitt in this episode that makes it interesting.

In this episode, fans see how Monica invites over one of her old schoolmates who was not very fond of Rachel. The incidents that follow spice up the episode and make it one of the most popular ones among the lot.

Other popular episodes from Friends that fans loved watching over and over again are 'The One with the Videotape', 'The One with the Red Sweater' among more.

