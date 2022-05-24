Eleven's 5 best quotes from Stranger Things

Eleven will soon return to rule our screens. The popular character has had several iconic moments, and fans are waiting for more. Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 will premiere on Netflix on May 27, featuring seven of the season's nine episodes. (Volume 2 will be released on July 1 with the season's final two episodes, both movie-length.)

Eleven is the face of Netflix's Stranger Things, even though she barely speaks. Millie Bobby Brown's remarkable performance lends the character a mysterious quality while eliciting pity from the audience.

There's a reason the show is Netflix's most popular series. Sure, the show's vivid visuals and 80s nostalgia help, but notable characters like Eleven helped cement the show's reputation. She doesn't say much, so her remarks are unforgettable when she does.

5 quotes by Eleven that were remarkable

1) "I'm The Monster."

Eleven remained tight-lipped about who she is and where she came from throughout the first season, keeping the lads speculating. Lucas has a few thoughts on her and isn't hesitant to express them. When she used her talents against him, he considered her a monster, and Mike and Dustin agreed.

Later, after she saves Mike from drowning, she reveals the truth that she opened the gate, allowing the Demogorgon to pass through, and thus become the monster.

2) "353 Days. I Heard."

When Eleven sacrificed herself to defeat the Demogorgon at the end of Season 1, she was separated from Mike. He then calls her on his walkie-talkie every single day for the next 353 days.

She can only listen if she travels to the Upside Down, where she can visit an ethereal environment while remaining undetected. She listens to Mike every day but cannot respond, which causes both their agony. Mike tells her that he calls her every day when they eventually reconcile at the end of season 2, but she cuts him off and finishes his sentence for him.

3) "I Dump Your A**!"

When Eleven ditches Mike in season 3, it becomes one of her most legendary moments. It appears foolish and frivolous, especially when followed by a photo of herself and Max high-fiving on the bus while holding dripping ice cream.

She is still attempting to discover who she is in Season 3. This remark solidifies her rise to independence. She is ready to be herself now that she has dumped Mike, to make her own decisions and do what she wants.

4) "I Can Fight"

Eleven learned to manage her powers in Season 3. This was mainly due to her brief encounter with Kali in season 2, which taught her much despite the episode's lackluster reception.

She made a significant contribution to the fight against the Mind Flayer and the protection of her allies in the Battle of Starcourt. She was, however, quickly depleted. Despite this, she tells Hopper that she should stay and fight rather than abandon him. Even though she's been compromised, it's a moment when she sincerely believes she can do well and wants to aid her pals.

5) "Friends Don't Lie"

Friends don't lie to each other, which is one of the most crucial rules in this show. As they strive to welcome Eleven into their party, Mike, Lucas, and Dustin immediately establish this.

It takes a while to sink in, but she gradually starts telling others about the rule. When she suspects Mike of lying about his grandma, she insists to Max that friends don't lie, but partners do. She is also angry with Hopper for lying to her about when she will be able to see Mike and the others, but he believes he is lying for her benefit.

Edited by Sayati Das