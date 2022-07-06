3 best moments from Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1

Stranger Things is a sci-fi fantasy horror series from the house of Netflix that took the world by storm after its release in July 2016.

The fourth season of the globally popular title came out in 2022 and was divided into two volumes. While the first volume featured 7 episodes, the second volume added two more episodes to the season.

After the first volume of the fourth season was released on May 27, fans had to wait over a month to see how the season concluded. With all the new and exciting revelations in the first seven episodes, June has been a nail-biter of a month. It left fans waiting in anticipation for the last two episodes of the season.

With Netflix releasing the second volume on the first day of July 2022, let's check out some of the most iconic moments from Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1.

Key Moments from Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1

1) Vecna strikes for the first time

A still from Stranger Things

Stranger Things season four starts in 1986, eight months after the events of Starcourt Mall. Eleven has now moved to California with Joyce, Will and Jonathan after losing her powers. While in Hawkins, Chrissy Cunningham from the cheerleading squad has been getting nightmarish visions.

The first episode, called The Hellfire Club, is something that fans won't easily forget with the introduction of the series' main antagonist. Dubbed Vecna, inspired by a character from the Dungeons and Dragons, the humanoid Upside Down monstrosity is the stuff of nightmares. As was his first kill.

In an attempt to suppress the terrifying visions she has been getting, Chrissy Cunningham decides to buy drugs from Eddie to suppress them. However, while in Eddie's trailer, an unearthly force attacks and kills Chrissy in a very gruesome manner.

This was the first attack from Vecna that the audience saw. Broken limbs, a distorted face and punctured eyeballs - this was how Vecna's victims ended up.

This marked the introduction of the Upside Down monstrosity and was one of the most important scenes in season four.

2) Max escapes from Vecna

A still from Stranger Things

After the first episode that had Chrissy Cunningham's death, Vecna strikes again and this time it kills Fred and comes after Max. When she realizes that Vecna is going to kill her soon, Max writes letters to her friends and family and then goes to Billy's tombstone to read him his letter.

However, she is soon possessed by Vecna and her conscious travels to Vecna's altar in the Upside Down. Cornered and on the verge of giving up, she is found just in time by Steve, Dustin and Lucas, who play her favorite song, Running Up That Hill to break the curse. This opens a portal in the Upside Down that could bring Max back to reality.

Reminding herself of the happy memories she has had with her friends, Max gathers enough courage and strikes Vecna. Breaking free from his clutches, she makes a run for it and narrowly escapes through the portal.

This scene was pivotal for the Stranger Things storyline and proved that Vecna was not all that powerful. It paved the way for the events that followed in the second volume.

3) Vecna's origin story along with Eleven's past

A still from Stranger Things

The seventh episode of the fourth season, The Massacre at Hawkins Lab, marked the end of the first volume. It gave the audience exciting revelations about Vecna's origins as well as Eleven's history. Both of these topics were something that fans were ardently waiting for.

The trip through memory lane that explains both their origins and shared pasts starts when Nancy is possessed by Vecna on her way out of Upside Down. In this state, Nancy is confronted by Vecna, who shows her visions of his past.

As Nancy moves through Creel Mansion, she sees the murder of Virginia Creel, and realizes that Vecna was actually Henry Creel, the son of the Creel family.

Simultaneously, Eleven remembers her past at the Hawkins National Laboratory. She realizes that it was not her that had caused the deaths but the orderly, who was actually 001.

When he tried to kill her, Eleven overpowered him and had presumably killed him. However, it turns out that she banished him to the alternate dimension of the Upside Down where he became the monstrosity Vecna.

The final episode of the first volume ended with this revelation, which was one of the most hyped sequences.

These were the key moments from volume 1 of Stranger Things Season Four which paved the way for the final two episodes. Volume 2 of Stranger Things is now available to stream on Netflix.

