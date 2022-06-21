5 retro arcade games to play if Netflix's Stranger Things makes you nostalgic

Netflix’s Stranger Things is currently running its fourth season with most episodes already out for viewing, while the super-sized last two episodes are due to be released on July 1. Set during the ‘80s, this series follows the adventures of a few middle school and high school kids their fictional hometown of Hawkins, Indiana, is wrought with supernatural phenomena.

Stranger Things is highly inspired by the Stephen King novel, IT, which also deals with kids going up against a mysterious being from another dimension. Delving into '80s culture might be a little jarring for some younger audiences, but Stranger Things is mostly a hit of nostalgia for many whose childhood was set at the same time.

Featured in the town of Hawkins is The Palace, an arcade station where kids spend their hard-earned money playing various video games, which might be a feeling many can resonate with. Here are five popular arcade games that fans can still play to get a similar hit of ‘80s nostalgia.

5 ‘80s arcade games for players who enjoyed Stranger Things

1. Pac-Man

One of the most classic arcade games in history, Pac-Man has left its mark on pop culture since its release in 1980. Dubbed as a maze-action video game, Pac-Man is in existence during Stranger Things season 1, which starts in late 1983. It is even confirmed to be one of the games in The Palace.

In a simple game featuring a small set of convoluted corridors, players took control of Pac-Man with the objective being to eat all the gold coins in the level. Pac-Man had to avoid the different ghosts, but can attack them temporarily after engulfing an energizer.

Pac-Man has since left a long legacy of games behind him, with spinoffs for Ms. Pac-Man, the wife of Pac-Man as well as Baby Pac-Man and Jr. Pac-Man, who are their children. Despite this popularity, it seems the kids from Stranger Things are not interested in the game, opting instead for Dragon Lair.

2. Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong would also have been a popular game around the time of the first season of Stranger Things, as it was released in 1981. Sporting two of Nintendo’s future mascots, the titular character in the game was in fact the villain. As a giant gorilla who had kidnapped a lady and climbed a construction site, this King Kong copycat was chased by the hero of the game, Mario.

Yes, Mario first made his appearance in the original Donkey Kong video game, portraying the role of a carpenter. Apparently always in the habit of chasing after a damsel in distress, Mario must scale the site while dodging barrels being thrown at him by the ape.

This game was a direct result of Nintendo trying to combat the success of Pac-Man, a decision which bore good fruit, as it was a commercial success and was a critical hit in both the Japanese and American Market in 1981 & 1982.

3. Dig Dug

Another game shown in the arcade during Stranger Things, Dig Dug was developed by Namco and released in 1982. This was also a maze action game, albeit of a very different kind. The protagonist was called Dig Dug for the American release, and was tasked with eliminating all enemies in a level to proceed.

These enemies took the form of Pookas, which were round red creatures, and Fygars, which were green dragon-like creatures that could breathe fire. Dug could kill these creatures using an air pump, which he could fire and attach to them and blow them up to explode. Alternatively, various rocks could be manoeuvred to fall on enemies, granting bonus points.

Enemies could follow Dig Dug across the underground levels, becoming incorporeal, but when in a space free of dirt, they had to take on a tangible form, which is when Dig Dug was able to strike. Max Mayfied played this video game in Stranger Things season 2, which was a fun cameo to witness.

4. Duck Hunt

Released in 1985 in North America, and developed and published by Nintendo, the game was available for both the NES as well as in arcades. As a first-person shooter, it required players to have a NES Zapper light gun, which would react with a CRT monitor to be able to read the player’s aim and trigger action.

Duck Hunt had a simple objective, to shoot as many flying ducks as possible without missing. As levels progressed, the speed of the flying fowl increased, as well as the amount of minimum points required to proceed was raised. 99 rounds exist in this game.

Duck Hunt has yet to make an appearance in Stranger Things, although one should not hold out hope as the kids are quickly growing up.

5. Super Mario Brothers

It is almost a crime that the most popular Nintendo game of all time has not yet made an appearance in Stranger Things. Super Mario Bros. was the third game to feature Mario in it and the second to feature his green overalls-wearing brother Luigi.

Both these characters had previously appeared in Mario Bros, although that game was not a success. Super Mario Bros, on the other hand, was a commercial and critical hit.

Featuring a side scrolling platforming gameplay, the game had Mario rescue a lost princess from the hands of the nefarious dragon known as Bowser. With 32 levels to proceed through, along with a few hidden shortcuts, the game is an arcade-player's delight. In its 2-player mode, the second player can assume the role of Luigi, who would go on to get a few standalone games of his own.

