Stranger Things Season 4 new cast list: Who are the actors and where have you seen them before?

The clock is ticking and it's nearly time for Netflix to drop the highly-awaited Season 4 of Stranger Things in a two-part format.

After a three-year-long wait, the 80s-themed, supernatural sci-fi drama will be dropping its Season 4 Vol. 1 this May 27, taking the audience on an adventure more thrilling than ever. It has been revealed on various occasions that the upcoming season will have a plot bigger, creepier, and darker than the previous ones.

Creating a Stephen King-like atmosphere yet again, the show's return also means that fans will likely see all their favorite teen characters back in action after Season 3's rather heartbreaking finale and the departure of the Byers along with Eleven from Hawkins.

Let's explore the new cast list of Stranger Things Season 4 ahead of its premiere on May 27, 2022.

Exploring the new and expanded cast list of Stranger Things Season 4

The original cast of Stranger Things comprising of Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke are all expected to reprise their roles from the previous seasons in Stranger Things 4.

Stranger Things Season 4 will include three new series regulars: Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, and Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman. The second teaser trailer confirms that Matthew Modine will return as Martin Brenner for the upcoming season.

The remaining cast includes new additions along with stars in recurring roles:

Jamie Cambell Bower as Peter Ballard

Eduardo Franco as Argyle

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson

Robert Englund as Victor Creel

Tom Wlaschiha as Dimitri

Nikola Duričko as Yuri

Joel Stoffer as

Sherman Augustus as Lt. Colonel Sullivan

Mason Dye as Jason Carver

Tyner Rushing as Virginia Creel

Joe Chrest as Ted Wheeler

Amybeth McNulty as Vickie

Myles Truitt as Patrick

Regina Ting Chen as Ms. Kelly

Grace Van Dien as Chrissy

Who are the new additions and where have you seen them before?

1) Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson

Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, is a new character at Hawkins High School. Besides being a member of the Hellfire Club (a Dungeons & Dragons gaming club), he is also a guitar player as shown in the trailer.

Even though he's already played a few prominent parts, Quinn is still considered a rising star in the acting world. He starred in the 2018 film Overlord and played a soldier called Koner in the Game of Thrones season 7 episode The Spoils of War. Arthur Havisham, the character he played in the BBC series Dickensian, is possibly his best-known role.

2) Eduardo Franco as Argyle

Eduardo Franco's Argyle might as well become everyone's favourite new Stranger Things character considering his particularly fun and amusing personality. Netflix's official description of the character states:

"Jonathan’s new BFF. We stan a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza."

27-year-old Eduardo has starred in the films Booksmart and Netflix's The Package, as well as the television programmes American Vandal and Adam Ruins Everything.

3) Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard

While there hasn't been a lot revealed about Jamie Campbell Bower's Peter Ballard, the character has certainly piqued everyone's interest. Netflix's description of the character states:

"He's a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital. Tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day, will Peter finally take a stand?"

Bower has previously appeared in a number of notable films, including The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. He also appeared in two Twilight films as Caius and in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 as a young Gellert Grindelwald.

4) Robert Englund as Victor Creel

Stranger Things season 4 will also star horror veteran Robert Englund as the sinister Victor Creel.

Stranger Things season 4 will also star horror veteran Robert Englund as the sinister Victor Creel.

Netflix's description of the character states:

"He is a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s. Disturbingly, Victor Creel's eyes have been surgically removed."

Robert Englund is well-known even among casual horror fans. Freddy Krueger, the infamous antagonist from the Nightmare on Elm Street film series, brought the 74-year-old actor the most of his fame.

He's also appeared in films such as 2001 Maniacs, Strangeland, and Zombie Str*ppers as well as in episodes of Workaholics and The Goldbergs.

5) Tom Wlaschiha as Dmitri

Dmitri, one of the new characters introduced in Russia, is played by Tom Wlaschiha.

Wlaschiha is most certainly famous for his role in Game of Thrones. In the HBO blockbuster, the 48-year-old German actor portrayed the mysterious Jaqen H'ghar. Aside from that, you may recognise him from the television programmes Das Boot, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and Crossing Lines. He's also starred in films including Mr. Turner and Resistance.

5) Mason Dye as Jason Carver

27-year-old Mason Dye will portray Jason, a new high school character in Stranger Things Season 4. Netflix's description states:

"He's a handsome, rich athlete who is dating the most popular girl in school. But as a new evil threatens Hawkins, his perfect world begins to unravel."

27-year-old Mason Dye will portray Jason, a new high school character in Stranger Things Season 4. Netflix's description states:

"He's a handsome, rich athlete who is dating the most popular girl in school. But as a new evil threatens Hawkins, his perfect world begins to unravel."

Teen Wolf, Bosch, and The Goldbergs are just a handful of the series in which Dye has appeared. He has also featured in the films Her Son's Secret, Vanished, and Natural Selection.

Stream Vol. 1 of Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix starting May 21, 2022.

