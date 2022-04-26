4 May 2022 releases on HBO Max and Hulu

There is frequently a lull in movie releases between awards season and the summer blockbuster season. But it doesn't affect streaming platforms like HBO Max & Hulu.

Prominent streaming services add new (and vintage) movies to their catalogs every week, and we're here to help you keep track of them all.

A streaming service involves sifting through an extensive library of titles to locate what you want to watch. HBO Max is one such option from WarnerMedia, with a diverse selection of films from the Warner Bros. catalog and other studios and titles from the paid cable channel HBO.

There's a good mix of classics, recent blockbusters, eccentric indies, and superhero films.

The same goes for Hulu, another streaming service that has emerged as a significant choice for viewers, be it classic movies or trending TV series. The company also has a massive library, similar to the likes of much older streaming platforms.

But don't worry, if the over 600 movies available to stream intimidate you, we've got you covered. We've compiled a list of the top movies available on HBO Max and Hulu, which you can find below.

These are the most outstanding new releases on the two platforms, ranging from intriguing originals to must-see classics.

Four releases in May 2022 from HBO Max & Hulu you shouldn't miss

4) The Staircase - May 5 (HBO Max)

Michael Peterson's wife died in 2001, and he claimed that she died after falling down the stairs at their home. On the other hand, the medical examiner determined that she had been beaten with a weapon, making Peterson a suspect in a murder investigation.

The investigation followed the arrest until a verdict in the subsequent trial of the series. It began with eight episodes in 2005 and was updated in 2013 and 2018.

The true-crime drama, releasing on HBO Max, provides a rare and illuminating inside look at a high-profile murder trial, as well as a look at current American justice.

Jean-Xavier de Lestrade's documentary series on the issue has previously aired in France. It was devoted to determining if Michael Peterson, the husband, killed his wife or if it was merely a freak accident that piqued the interests of various individuals, including detectives.

The HBO Max series will undoubtedly feature a more dramatic presentation of events with recognized actors, not to mention Toni Collette as Kathleen Peterson will die multiple times. This is because the show is split into three timelines: the days preceding Kathleen's death, the aftermath and the trial, and the present day.

3) Hacks - May 12 (HBO Max)

Jean Smart stars in the new HBO Max comedy series Hacks. It features comic legend Deborah Vance, an old celebrity who unwillingly hires young comedy writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) to freshen up an act that hasn't changed much since she was telling jokes about the Challenger space shuttle exploding.

This setup is both appealing and perplexing. On the one hand, Smart is charismatic and utterly convincing as a performer of a certain age who has survived every obstacle thrown in her path, only to discover that she has nothing left but the career itself. This sees her continue a glorious second TV act that has included Fargo, Legion, Watchmen, and Mare of Easttown.

As representatives of two different eras with nothing in common but their feverish desire to produce the perfect joke, she and Einbinder develop a rapid and compelling relationship.

2) Conversations With Friends - May 15 (Hulu)

Directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Leanne Welham, Conversations With Friends is the crew's second adaptation of a Sally Rooney novel, the first being Normal People. The former 12-part series, based on Sally Rooney's 2017 novel, follows the colossal success of the former Hulu miniseries, which launched in April 2020 to critical praise and socially distant fan excitement before gaining many Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

Conversations with Friends portrays a group of unhappy Irish millennials lured into complex romantic and socioeconomic conflicts, similar to Marianne and Connell's story.

Thanks to the popularity of her first two novels about coming of age, Rooney has become one of the most well-known authors in the literary world. Conversations, her first book, follows best friends and former lovers Frances and Bobbi, who perform poetry together at a Dublin university.

The friendship they form with an older married couple, journalist Melissa and actor Nick, puts their tight-knit dynamic in jeopardy.

1) Candy- May 9 (Hulu)

Are you hankering for some true crime? You're covered with Hulu! Candy, a new limited series based on the true story of Candy Montgomery, starring Jessica Biel as the titular "housewife-turned-ax-murderer," which starts on Monday, May 9.

Every day leading up to the finale on Friday, May 13, new episodes will be released.

The show's description reads:

"Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who has done everything right - a good husband (Timothy Simons), two children, a nice house, and even precise planning and execution of indiscretions — but when the burden of conformity grows within her, her actions cry for just a little bit of independence. With devastating results."

Pablo Schreiber (Halo), Ral Esparza (Law & Order: SVU), and Melanie Lynskey, who just won the 2022 Critics Choice Award for her work as Sophie in Showtime's Yellowjackets, join Biel on the series' star-studded roster.

Robin Veith, a three-time Emmy nominee and executive producer who previously co-executively produced Hulu's The Act, wrote the pilot script. With pilot director Michael Uppendahl and consultant producers Jim Atkinson and John Bloom, Biel, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, and Michelle Purple will executive produce.

Edited by Ravi Iyer