SAG Awards 2022: Top 5 snubs that got Internet talking

At the 28th annual SAG Awards in 2022, both Squid Game and CODA made history by winning two significant awards in the television and film categories, respectively. Although Netflix started the evening with ten nominations, only Squid Game dominated the Male and Female Lead Actor in the Television Drama category.

HBO Max and Netflix were matched with three victories apiece in the TV category: Succession, Hacks, and Mare of Easttown, as well as Squid Game and Ted Lasso. Several top contenders (Jean Smart for Hacks, Will Smith for King Richard) and a few letdowns, just like every other event.

While the 2022 SAG Awards were a wonderful time for many, a few went home without acquiring any victories at the end of the two-hour event. Hits such as The Power of the Dog and House of Gucci, which started the night with the most number of nominations, were snubbed at the SAG Awards 2022, and the internet will not let it settle down anytime soon.

Here are the most shocking snubs of the night.

Disappointed celebrities coupled with fans as these five knockouts get snubbed at SAG Awards 2022

1) House of Gucci

The House of Gucci team and fans were hopeful that Lady Gaga's Oscars best actress loss would indeed be redeemed at the SAG Awards this year. Unfortunately, she lost to Jessica Chastain, who won the title for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Similarly, Jared Leto was snubbed after another House of Gucci star for best cast and supporting actor.

Regardless, Gaga did not waste any time and immediately resorted to socializing at the SAG Awards 2022 after being rejected by the Oscars and snubbed at the SAG Awards for her elegant portrayal in House of Gucci. Prior to having a sentimental encounter with Helen Mirren, Gaga reconciled with her A Star Is Born director and onstage darling Bradley Cooper.

2) The Power of the Dog

The Power of the Dog has received the most Oscar nominations and headed through the event with three nominations for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Kirsten Dunst. The film eventually ended the night without a single win in any of the categories — something it is unlikely to repeat on Oscar night.

Although the lack of trophies for The Power of the Dog may be seen as a shortfall for the Oscar-leading contender, it also had critics clawing their heads when it failed to secure the best cast nomination.

3) Tick, Tick...Boom!

Andrew Garfield was nominated for Outstanding Leading Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in the Netflix movie Tick, Tick...Boom! Unfortunately, the British actor lost out to Will Smith in King Richard. Garfield was nominated in the same category in 2017 for Hacksaw Ridge, and once in 2011 for The Social Network in the Outstanding Ensemble in a Motion Picture category.

4) Belfast

Belfast depicts Kenneth Branagh's boyhood memories via a semi-autobiographical narrative of a working-class family in the late 1960s. The film, featuring themes of violence, politics, religion, and the working class, lost its single nomination, Caitriona Balfe for the supporting actress, at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Although Belfast has been nominated for six BAFTAs, eleven Critics' Choice Awards, and six Academy Award nominations, it was snubbed at the 28th annual SAG Awards. Fans and the Belfast team are looking forward to a more positive outcome at the Oscars.

5) The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starrer The Morning Show failed to secure any of the four awards for which it was nominated for the second season.

Aniston claimed the SAG Award for The Morning Show the last time it was nominated, in 2020, just before the COVID-19 epidemic broke out. Although the stars expected the show to place a win or two, it got snubbed in all four categories, leaving fans in anguish.

Fans are trying to keep a positive mindset for the Academy Awards as well as the BAFTA Awards, in hopes that their favorites that sadly missed out at the SAG Awards will get the opportunity to make up for the loss.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi