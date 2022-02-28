SAG Awards 2022: 5 silver carpet looks that stole the show

The in-person SAG Awards came back in 2022 with its silver carpet after its pre-taped festivities in 2021. Several stars gathered on Sunday night at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, showcasing some of the most renowned luxury brands.

Each year, the SAG Awards honors the finest accomplishments in cinema and television. Blockbusters such as CODA, King Richard, The Eyes of Tommy Faye and West Side Story dominated wins in the cinema category, whilst Succession, Squid Game and Ted Lasso acquired the most number of victories on television this year.

Admittedly, the SAG Awards are known for their incredible and fashionable outfit displays. Several ensembles stood out amongst the others, including Lady Gaga's magnificently customized Armani Prive to Elle Fanning's spectacular Gucci attire and Andrew Garfield's gorgeous Saint Laurent suit. These are five of the most breathtaking outfits that were sported at the event.

Elegant gowns, customized suits and other stunning looks from the 2022 SAG Awards

1) Lady Gaga in Armani Prive

A vision in white! There are a million reasons to love Lady Gaga's red carpet look

For Lady Gaga, the 2022 award season has been a platform to showcase some of the most extravagant outfits the industry has ever seen. Besides her multi-talented ventures and outstanding performance in the House of Gucci, the star has also been making indispensable appearances at events, making the media and fans fall head-over-heels.

Gaga was bound to add theatricals to the SAG Awards, following her compendious portrayal of the erstwhile socialite Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, and she did not let down as she walked the silver carpet in a white Armani Prive customized column gown with a sequin, deep v-shaped neckline.

2) Andrew Garfield in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

Andrew Garfield sported a Saint Laurent outfit at the SAG Awards on Sunday night; a design that the Tick, Tick...Boom! star and his designer both thought it was the embodiment of suave. The subsequent outfit included a straight-fit coat with a serrated collar and broad, free-flowing pants in silver and black thin-striped fibers.

His complete attire included a Yves black, silk collared shirt with sparkling stripes and a stripy lavalliere, which looked comparably more laid back than a necktie and Saint Laurent leather boots.

Furthermore, the Omega Watch completed the actor's final ensemble on the silver carpet.

3) Elle Fanning in Gucci and Cartier Jewelry

Elle Fanning understands the importance of a bold entrance to a lavish event. It goes without saying that simplicity is sometimes preferable to complexity. She wore a Gucci waistcoat and flowy pants to the 2022 SAG Awards that occurred on Sunday night.

At the event, Fanning was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Catherine the Great in The Great. Her wide-legged pants were a pleasant change to the aesthetics of the event.

The bead encrusted-trouser in a pinstripe impression genuinely enhanced her look. The attire looked complete with a bowtie and a Cartier pendant necklace. Her minimalistic outfit managed to hit hard as she conquered her way through the silver carpet.

4) Will Smith in Dolce & Gabbana and Jada Pinkett Smith in Gareth Pugh

This matching look from Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Truthfully, there is nothing better than a besuited Will Smith cracking jokes at one of the most-awaited events of the year. The Men in Black actor arrived in style in matching outfits with his wife, soon before bagging a win for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard.

The actor said in his award acceptance speech, emphasizing the impact of the win on his acting career,

"That may have been one of the greatest moments of my career just now."

Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett Smith wore a flowing Gareth Pugh navy blue gown with a stunning clustered skirt. Her multilayered sharp look was completed with an exquisite diamond necklace. Smith's earrings added a touch of elegance to the dramatic outfit.

Furthermore, her ensemble completely complemented Will Smith's three-piece blue and black tuxedo perfectly.

5) Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta

On her first 2022 red carpet, Selena Gomez arrived earnestly prepared to make a statement at the 28th annual SAG Awards. The singer-cum-actress wore an Oscar de la Renta black, straight gown with puffy shoulders.

Her hair was slick and tied back with a ribbon, displaying a spectacular Bulgari diamond necklace. Kate Young, the star's immensely reputed stylist, put together her outfit for the night. The former told The Hollywood Reporter,

"We really wanted to do tons of jewelry, and [the ring] is a major emerald. Together with the velvet, the look feels really grand and over the top and interesting."

Young added,

"It’s the best dress on the best girl, and I think she looks really good."

Gomez finalized her look with a pair of heels in a sleek and simplistic style that further enhanced her already classic look.

The event brought eminent A-listers, including South Korean actress and model HoYeon Jung, who bagged the first victory of her acting career. As the stars brought their fashionable theatrics to yet another red carpet event, the SAG Awards successfully concluded with the most accomplished actors, artists, and blockbusters acquiring wins for their talents.

