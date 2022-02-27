SAG Awards: Top 5 unforgettable moments

The Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) ceremony brings together some of Hollywood's brightest stars, marking its legacy as one of the most awaited events every year.

Annually, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists brings together actors, journalists, musicians, and other prominent members of society for one of the best-known award ceremonies.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards events are actors' handwritten love notes not merely for themselves, but also to honor and celebrate their fellows' successes and talents across both cinema and television. The SAG Awards are fairly unnoticed and unsophisticated. Although the event has lesser scope in comparison to The Oscars and the Golden Globes, it is jam-packed with precious memories.

Here's a glimpse at some extremely startling, humorous, touching, and unforgettable moments from the event's past ceremonies.

Betty White for Lifetime Achievement Award and other top unforgettable moments from SAG Awards

1) Morgan Freeman's 2018 award acceptance speech

Morgan Freeman exhibits a baseball cap at the 2018 SAG Awards.

Scott Feinberg @ScottFeinberg Why is Morgan Freeman wearing a baseball hat to his SAG Life Achievement Award presentation? Because he's Morgan Freeman, aka "God," and he can do whatever the hell he wants. Why is Morgan Freeman wearing a baseball hat to his SAG Life Achievement Award presentation? Because he's Morgan Freeman, aka "God," and he can do whatever the hell he wants.

During his award-acceptance speech, Morgan Freeman spoke a few inspiring words while also calling out the crowd for not being attentive enough. Reportedly, someone in the audience was occupied on their phone and Freeman was quick to call out the individual on that.

David Mack @davidmackau i think someone was talking or texting during morgan freeman's speech and then he called them out and now i'm dead i think someone was talking or texting during morgan freeman's speech and then he called them out and now i'm dead https://t.co/W014rnEDAd

The actor was presented with his Lifetime Achievement Award by Rira Moreno as fans were taken aback by the duo's iconic appearance on-stage.

joyce eng @joyceeng61 Find someone who looks at you the way Rita Moreno and Morgan Freeman look at each other #SAGawards Find someone who looks at you the way Rita Moreno and Morgan Freeman look at each other #SAGawards https://t.co/CikHEtu4gh

2) Mother-daughter moment at the 2015 SAG Awards

During the 2015 SAG Awards, Carrie Fisher was primed for the Lifetime Achievement Award by none other than her own mother, Debbie Reynolds.

Carrie joked at the 21st Annual SAG Awards ceremony:

"I’m very close to this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award honoree. Not only was my grandmother her mother, she is the grandmother to my alleged daughter. It also turns out that we’re neighbors. And, as if all this weren’t enough, she’s also my mother."

Looking back at this pleasing moment is an honorable tribute as both women passed on the year after and within days of each other.

3) Alison Brie's statement on her brother-in-law

E! News @enews At the 2018 #SAGAwards , Alison Brie addressed the allegations of sexual misconduct made against her brother-in-law, James Franco: "It remains vital that anyone that feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward." At the 2018 #SAGAwards, Alison Brie addressed the allegations of sexual misconduct made against her brother-in-law, James Franco: "It remains vital that anyone that feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward." https://t.co/dG5uJJVko7

On the red carpet of the 2018 SAG Awards, Alison Brie, Dave Franco's wife, addressed the accusations of s*xual deliquency surrounding her brother-in-law James Franco. Reportedly, the actress said:

"It remains vital that anyone who feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward."

She also added:

"I obviously support my family, and not everything that's been reported is fully accurate, so I think we're waiting to get all the information."

Although James Franco did not make an appearance on the red carpet, he was reportedly sighted in the audience. It was his first appearance since the publication of the Los Angeles Times article on his supposed behavior.

4) Leonardo DiCaprio's noteworthy accomplishment for 'The Revenant'

2016 was recorded as one of the greatest years of Leonardo DiCaprio's Hollywood career. The actor not only won his first Academy Award, but also procured his first SAG Award for Best Male Actor in a leading role for The Revenant.

The actor was an eight-time nominee for the SAG Awards until then. However, fans were thrilled to see his Titanic co-star Kate Winslet amongst the most excited for his win. Some fans even took the opportunity to share the moment on Twitter.

5) Betty White and her 2010 award acceptance speech

Spencer Althouse @SpencerAlthouse This is my absolute favorite Betty White moment – her Lifetime SAG Award acceptance speech where she roasted Sandra Bullock to hell and back.



RIP to a legend This is my absolute favorite Betty White moment – her Lifetime SAG Award acceptance speech where she roasted Sandra Bullock to hell and back.RIP to a legend https://t.co/dddB6Rx07d

The late Betty White is unrivaled in her ability to make people burst out laughing. At the 2010 SAG Awards, the actress bagged the Lifetime Achievement Award, which was presented to her by actress Sandra Bullock.

During the award acceptance speech, the then-88-year-old White cracked jokes concerning her age, co-star Sandra and other worldly subjects that left the rest of the crowd in splits. White jokingly said in her speech:

"From the bottom of my heart and from my bottom of my bottom, thank you for whatever."

In all seriousness, she also added:

"I’m still, to this day, starstruck. I look out at this audience and see so many famous faces, but what really boggles my mind is that I actually know many of you and I’ve worked with quite a few … and maybe had a couple …"

The legendary Golden Girls star was followed by a standing ovation as the crowd applauded her greatness and brilliant work in the industry.

