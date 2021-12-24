"I've known him for half my life" - Kate Winslet and Leonardo Dicaprio's friendship explored as Titanic star shares heartfelt message 

Hollywood actress Kate Winslet has revealed that she got emotional while reuniting with actor Leonardo DiCaprio after not being able to meet him for almost three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Collateral Beauty actress told media outlet The Guardian that she "could not stop crying" when she recently met DiCaprio in Los Angeles, United States.

Speaking about the Shutter Island actor, Kate Winslet said he is her very close friend and the two of them share a bond for life.

"I've known him for half my life! It's not as if I've found myself in New York or he's been in London and there's been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catch up."

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio have starred in two movies together - Titanic (1997) and Revolutionary Road (2008).

How did Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio meet?

Winslet and DiCaprio first met on the sets of James Cameron's romantic drama film Titanic. The duo played the lead roles of Jack Dawson and Rose Dewitt Bukater, who met on the Titanic in 1912.

Although the two were not familiar with each other before filming, in an interview with news organization Access Hollywood, Winslet said she had her eye on the 47-year-old star.

"My god, did I want Leo to play that part."

After the massive success of Titanic, rumors of their budding romance started doing the rounds but the duo were adamant that they were "just good buddies."

The two then went onto star in Sam Mendes' romantic drama Revolutionary Road, which showcases the story of a couple with a troubled marriage in the 1950s.

Speaking about reuniting with Kate Winslet, DiCaprio said:

"We were actively looking for something to do together. It felt really natural. She's my homie."

In 2009's Golden Globe Awards, Winslet bagged the award of Best Actress in Drama for Revolutionary Road, and in the acceptance speech, expressed her love for DiCaprio.

"Leo, I'm so happy I can stand here and tell you how much I love you, and how much I've loved you for 13 years. I love you with all my heart, I really do."

Kate Winslet, who has been married thrice, has also appreciated teaming up with DiCaprio personally and professionally in the past.

Calling him a loyal person, the 46-year-old actress said in an interview with PEOPLE that DiCaprio has been a friend to her and everyone.

"He's a stronger actor in this moment than he's ever been. I think he's more handsome than he's ever been. And he feels, to me, the most settled he's ever felt, in himself, right now, which is quite strange, really, given that there's a lot happening around him."

Aside from being a good friend, DiCaprio also walked Winslet down the aisle when she was marrying her then-husband Edward Abel Smith in 2012.

In an interview with PEOPLE in 2017, she said:

"I walked away with one of the greatest friendships of my life in my back pocket, which is Leo."

On the professional front, Winslet, who recently appeared on web series Mare of Easttown, will next star in Avatar 2, Lee, and Fake!

