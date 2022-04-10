What time will The Kardashians Episode 1 air on Hulu? Release date, trailer, and more about reality series

The Kardashians and Jenners are back with a new show. After bidding farewell to Keeping Up With The Kardashians last year, the family is now returning to Hulu with a new show titled The Kardashians.

The Kardashians Episode 1 will be released on April 14, 2022, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu, Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America. Season 1 of the show is 10 episodes long, with new episodes releasing every Thursday.

The Kardashians Episode 1: An old video of Kim comes back to haunt the family

The family started filming for their new show on September 23, 2021, as seen on Kim Kardashian's Instagram story 'Day 1'.

The first episode of the series, Burn Them All to the F***ing Ground, will show the family dealing with Kim's crisis when her old s*x tape with Ray J. resurfaces in the media. Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey will be seen going to a fertility specialist to plan their future. This could be a hint of them trying to plan their own baby.

The episode will also feature the KKW founder hosting Saturday Night Live, which took place on October 9, 2021, where she performed a skit with her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"The cameras are back rolling with everyone’s favorite family. They are navigating through their new normal; motherhood, relationships, and career goals. As the family celebrates new ventures, a video from the past resurfaces."

What can viewers expect from The Kardashians this season?

This season of The Kardashians will be filled with drama and romance. Kim will be seen trying to deal with her divorce from Kanye West and becoming a single mother of four. The series will not feature her newfound love Pete Davidson, but their relationship dynamic will be shown on the show.

Khloe Kardashian faces trust issues with her baby daddy Tristian Thompson. The two will have to figure out where they stand in their relationship and attempt to co-parent their daughter together.

Kourtney's whirlwind romance with Travis Barker will also be featured this season. The series will showcase their engagement. The couple will try to have a baby together via IVF.

Kylie Jenner will be seen dealing with paparazzi as they follow her everywhere after her pregnancy announcement. It is unclear if we will see her newborn son on camera this season.

Kendall Jenner's storyline for the season is yet unknown, but it is being speculated that we will see her budding romance with Devin Booker.

Scott Disick will also appear on the show.

It has already been confirmed that the show will have a Season 2 with ten episodes. New episodes of The Kardashians will be released every Thursday on Hulu at 12.01 am ET.

Viewers can watch the show on Hulu or with Disney+ internationally. Hulu offers a $6.99 plan with ads and a $12.99 plan without ads to its customers. Viewers can also buy a Hulu+Live Tv pack with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $69.99 with ads or a Hulu+Live Tv pack with Disney+ and ESPN+ without ads for $75.99 per month to watch the show.

Edited by R. Elahi