Why did Kylie Jenner change her son's name? Reality star and Travis Scott share 'To Our Son' video tribute 

American media personality Kylie Jenner and her beau Travis Scott have changed the name of their newborn son. On March 21, the 24-year-old star took to her Instagram story to reveal that their son's name is no longer Wolf.

As per Kylie Jenner, the reason behind this is that the duo didn't feel like the name suited him. She added that she shared the news because she kept seeing people using the name Wolf everywhere.

kira 👾 @kirawontmiss y’all bullied kylie jenner into changing her son name LMAOOO y’all bullied kylie jenner into changing her son name LMAOOO https://t.co/CXLi4ZkKVI

The announcement of the new name came a few hours after Jenner shared an intimate video of her pregnancy journey with her newborn child.

Kylie Jenner's new video showcases her day-to-day life leading up to the birth of her son

Just like her previous home video To Our Daughter, where she captured the moments leading up to Stormi's birth, Kylie Jenner released a short clip giving her fans a closer look at what happened behind-the-scenes when she and her family found out about the pregnancy - even her very first doctor's appointment.

At the time, Jenner had just discovered that she was “days away … from a heartbeat.”

The video also featured Jenner's stepsisters - Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian - and Kendall Jenner sharing their emotions for their then-unborn nephew and their reality star mother.

Showcasing Kylie’s giraffe-themed baby shower for her son, the uploaded video included a brief interview with Scott’s mother, who gushed that she was “so happy that [Kylie] is the mother” of her grandkids. The video ended with Kris Jenner, Kylie's mother, shouting, "he's out!" as Kylie said, "hi, buddy!"

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have had an on-and-off relationship since 2017's Coachella. They also share a four-year-old daughter Stormi.

After a very secretive pregnancy, Kylie gave birth to Stormi on February 1, 2018. She welcomed her son on February 2, 2022, four years and a day later.

She noted that he weighed 8 pounds and 13 ounces in her home video.

Despite being overjoyed to be a mother of two, Kylie recently revealed that her postpartum experience was "mentally, physically, and spiritually" difficult. Talking to her Instagram stories last week, she confessed:

“It’s very hard. This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

Additionally, Kylie encouraged new moms to give themselves a little grace during the transition to parenthood.

“We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not just physically, mentally after birth. Just sending some love.”

As of now, Kylie has not announced the new name of her son.

