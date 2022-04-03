What time will Winning Time episode 5 air on HBO and HBO Max? Release date, plot, and more explored

For NBA fans, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is more than just a series. It is an emotion that lets fans have an inside look into the Lakers basketball team. The new HBO series, which is currently airing on the channel, chronicles the Los Angeles basketball team’s reign on and off the court during the 1980s.

Comprising of ten episodes, the series is a sensation right now on HBO, especially among Lakers fans. At the moment, the series has completed four episodes of 10, and the fifth is coming up soon. Read on to know all about the upcoming episode.

What is Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Season 1 Episode 5 all about?

The upcoming episode of the Lakers series promises to shine a bigger spotlight on the players than ever. Episode 5 will focus on the two basketball legends, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who are some of the most famous NBA stars of all time. The episode is set to share an insight into the relationship between the two stars and the tension between them.

For this episode, the series will show that although Magic is the least experienced of the two players, he is handed the baton of leadership. This is not an easy position, and an unseasoned player might find it too big of a task to handle. The upcoming episode will explore how Magic figures out how to be a leader, on and off the court.

Along with this, Dr. Buss’ vision of the team is also showcased. Despite roadblocks, he is taking huge financial risks to make the Forum an entertainment destination.

What time will Season 1 Episode 5 air? Where to watch Winning Time?

Winning Time Season 1 Episode 5 will be released on April 3, 2022, at 9 PM ET/PT, on the HBO Network. The series premiered on March 6, 2022, and airs an episode every Sunday. The final episode is scheduled to drop on May 8, 2022.

Basketball fans can catch the series on the HBO channel through cable or can stream it exclusively on HBO Max. The series may be streamed on HBO Max for viewers without a cable connection at a monthly cost of $10. Winning Time can also be watched on live TV streaming services that offer the HBO channel, such as Amazon Prime Video and Hulu with Live TV.

