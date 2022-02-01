Who did Moses J. Moseley play in The Walking Dead? Recurring cast member dies aged 31

Actor Moses J. Moseley recently passed away at the age of 31. His manager stated on January 31 saying that he was loved by everyone who met him. He further stated:

“Moses was an amazing person and if you had the opportunity to meet him he would have made your day amazing. He was very talented, he was a great friend, the kind you could call for anything. He was always excited about life and working in the entertainment business.”

Moseley's death was confirmed by his representation at Avery Sisters Entertainment, who paid tribute to him on their official Facebook page. They said that they were sad to hear the news and knew him as the kindest, sweetest, and most generous person they had ever met.

TMZ was the first to report the news, saying that the Watchmen star was found dead in Stockbridge, Georgia, on January 26. However, his cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Life and career of Moses J. Moseley

Born on December 23, 1990, Moses J. Moseley was mostly famous for his appearance in the post-apocalyptic horror television series, The Walking Dead. He played the role of Michonne’s jaw-less pet walkers for almost three years.

The Aiken, South Carolina native has pursued modeling since 2010. However, he was not serious about his passion for modeling and acting until he reached his ideal weight and tilted the scales at 300 pounds when he was 16.

After following a proper diet and exercising for two years, Moseley lost around 150 pounds and gained a physical appearance that was perfect to become a model and actor.

Apart from being popular for his performance in The Walking Dead, he also played uncredited roles in films like The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Internship, and Joyful Noise.

Following his appearance in The Walking Dead, Moseley played supporting roles in TV series like Watchmen, Tales, American Soul, and Queen of the South. He also gained recognition for his roles in films like Loose Screws, Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies, and Doll Murder Spree.

Moseley’s upcoming two projects include two horror films, Hank and Descending. Both films are currently in post-production.

