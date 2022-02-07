Who is Maggie Cohn? Colin Firth spotted having lunch with screenwriter in London 

English actor Colin Firth was spotted hanging out with US screenwriter Maggie Cohn in London.

As per the Daily Mail, the 61-year-old actor is "dating" Cohn after they fell for each other on the set of their latest series The Staircase.

Sources have disclosed to the outlet that Firth, known for playing Mark Darcy in the Bridget Jones series, has been with Cohn since they met on the project in 2021.

Last week, the duo were photographed together as they enjoyed a lunch date at Grilandia, Firth's local Lebanese eatery, in West London.

He smiled as the two left the restaurant for a relaxing stroll in the winter sunshine, dressed in jeans, a quilted jacket, and a flat cap.

Cohn was dressed in a turquoise-checked wool coat and flat black shoes. The two laughed and joked as they walked.

Maggie Cohn is an award-winning screenwriter

ACS Versace News @acsversacenews BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Maggie Cohn, winner of Adapted Long Form, poses in the press room during the 2019 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for WGAw) BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Maggie Cohn, winner of Adapted Long Form, poses in the press room during the 2019 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for WGAw) https://t.co/rgEHu4219R

Maggie Cohn is a Los Angeles-based screenwriter who has bagged several awards for her show American Crime Story from the Producers Guild of America and Writers Guild of America. She graduated from Vassar College with degrees in Political Science and Film.

She also has her name credited with writing episodes of the popular Netflix crime drama Narcos: Mexico.

As per her IMDb profile, Cohn has Anna Foerster's upcoming project titled Lou in the pipeline.

It is believed the writer is in her 40s and she jetted in from her base in the United States to see Firth, who still lives near the home of his ex-wife, Italian film producer Livia Giuggioli.

They worked intensively for months on The Staircase, a crime drama written by Cohn for a TV miniseries based on the 2004 true crime docuseries of the same name.

In the film, Colin Firth plays the role of convicted murderer Michael Peterson, who killed his wife Kathleen Peterson, played by Toni Collette, who was found under the staircase at their home.

