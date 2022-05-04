Bosch: Legacy Season 1 cast list: Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and others star in Amazon Freevee series

Bosch: Legacy is all set to hit the recently renamed Amazon Freevee on Friday, May 6 and audiences can watch it for free, but with advertisements.

While the first four episodes will be released this Friday, the remaining episodes of the 10-episode long series will arrive two at a time every week.

The spin-off of Amazon Prime Video's seven-season-long original series titled Bosch, Bosch: Legacy's first season is partially based on the novel titled The Wrong Side of Goodbye by the show's co-creator Michael Connelly. According to reports, the upcoming Freevee series will pick up two years after the events of Bosch.

Private investigator Harry Bosch, portrayed by Titus Welliver will be the focus of the new series, which will follow him as he deals with investigations without the support of his former employer, the Los Angeles Police Department.

Cast list of Amazon Freevee's upcoming Bosch: Legacy

Bosch cast members Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, and Maddison Lintz will be reprising their roles for the new series, premiering on May 6. The new cast members include Stephen A. Chang and Denise G. Sanchez.

Titus Welliver, who played Harry Bosch in the original Prime Video show, will reprise his role. He's now resigned from the Los Angeles Police Department and is working as a private investigator. For his first job as a PI, he is tasked with tracking down the only living heir of millionaire Whitney Vance.

Maddie Bosch, Harry's daughter, played by Madison Lintz, will also reprise her role in the upcoming series. In the season finale of the Bosch television series, she made the decision to pursue a career as a police officer. Her new role has her patrolling the streets of Los Angeles as a rookie police officer in the spin-off series In the course of her training, she must determine what type of officer her future self will be.

As for Honey "Money" Chandler, Mimi Rogers portrays her as a formidable defense attorney. In the new series, she seeks the former homicide detective's assistance with the case, despite their complicated history.

In addition to some well-known faces, Bosch: Legacy will bring a number of new characters to the franchise.

Stephen A. Change as Maurice “Mo” Bassi

Denise Sanchez as Reina Vasquez

David Moses as Martin

William Devane as Whitney Vance

Phil Morris as John Creighton

Kate Burton as Ida Porter

Steven Flynn as David Sloan

Michael Rose as Carl Rogers

Aisha Kabia as Michelle Carter

Olivia Sandoval as DDA Susan Saldano

Danielle Larracuente as Officer Paulina Calderon

Jai Rodriguez as Officer Scott Templin

Amazon Prime Video's original series Bosch spin-off Bosch: Legacy will premiere exclusively on Amazon Freevee starting this Friday, May 6.

