What is an armchair detective? ABC’s Who Do You Believe? format explained in detail

Disney-owned network ABC’s first unscripted true-crime series, Who Do You Believe? is all set to premiere on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 10/9c. A dream come true for armchair detectives who want to solve crimes without leaving the comfort of their home, the show will definitely appeal to mystery enthusiasts.

The official summary of the series reads:

"There are two sides to every story – and there's no telling how far one would go for their marriage, child or way of life. Within this unique storytelling format, every episode culminates by revealing key details from the adjudicated cases leaving you to question: "Who Do You Believe?"

All about Who Do You Believe?

Who Do You Believe? is a new and innovative documentary-style series that will allow viewers to decide who is speaking the truth and who is lying. The show's motto is that the “viewer plays armchair detective to deduce and piece together different versions of the truth.”

For the unacquainted, armchair detectives are fictional detectives who solve crimes based on secondhand information, instead of personal observation of evidence. A person is called an armchair detective if they attempt to do the same with real-life cases.

The new series will showcase the crime from dual perspectives of the victims and the criminals. As different versions of the story are told with “never-before-revealed details,” viewers of the show can decide upon the identities of the victim and the criminal. Every episode will be enacted by actors to keep the viewers engaged.

Alex Weresow, best known for Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (2016-17), 9 Months with Courteney Cox (2019-20), The Bachelorette (2004), The Glee Project (2011-12) and Undercover Boss (2010-14), is the showrunner and executive producer of the show along with Ben Crompton and Sarah Tyekiff. Suzanne Ali is the co-executive producer of Who Do You Believe?, alongside Walt Disney Television and Lime Pictures. Lime Pictures is best known for producing the reality series, The Only Way Is Essex, and the British soap, Hollyoaks.

The crime series is a part of the United Kingdom's plans to explore content that will reach a global audience. Speaking to Deadline last year, Managing Director of Lime Pictures Claire Poyser said:

“The UK is the biggest exporter of formats globally and for a while now we’ve underperformed in terms of making the most of our brilliant format development teams. The real focus now is on the global audience."

About the first episode of the show

In the one-hour series premiere titled Overwhelming Charity, viewers will meet former couple Mark Athans and Charity Parchem from Texas who will narrate their respective sides to the story. From being poisoned to having a criminal record, they will bare their truths front of the camera so that the viewers can evaluate both perspectives before making a decision.

According to the official press release of the episode,

“Secrets from the past are revealed as newly married Mark and Charity navigate their rocky relationship. Dangerous accusations, manipulation and control take over, but who is telling the truth? Just as they reach the breaking point, shocking discoveries are made on the series premiere."

Tune in on Tuesday to play an armchair detective for Who Do You Believe? which can be viewed on all streaming services that offer ABC. This includes Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream. You can also watch the show on the official ABC website.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee