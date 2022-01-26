“I seriously hate this”: Wanna One’s new YouTube channel evokes mixed response

On January 25, Wanna One announced the launch of the group’s official YouTube channel. The announcement surprised fans as the group disbanded three years ago, in 2019. The new YouTube account was described as an archive for the group, featuring all the multiple content series that the boy group filmed during its active years.

The channel's launch elicited a strong, negative response from Korean fans as they believe CJ E&M, the company that formed the group through Produce 101, is milking the group’s popularity to earn money.

Wanna One’s new YouTube channel draws criticism from K-netizens

Formed through Mnet’s Produce 101’s second season, Wanna One consisted of 11 members and went on to become one of the most popular project boy groups. After their disbandment, the members moved forward with solo activities such as solo debuts, acting, or joining other groups. They recently reunited on MAMA’s stage, throwing the entire K-pop fandom into chaos and tears.

Riding on the success, the group’s “archive” YouTube account was recently launched. The channel contains all the content series, comeback stages and other content the group filmed while active. The sudden launch has sparked doubts in the minds of some fans, especially Korean netizens.

On the popular online forum theqoo, Korean netizens expressed their distrust in CJ E&M, discussing that the YouTube channel might be a way for them to earn more profit from the group's popularity. Some also believe it’s a marketing gimmick by the company to attract more people for its upcoming boy group survival show, Boys Planet 999.

Comments from theqoo (Screenshot via Pann Choa website)

Moreover, since Mnet’s vote rigging controversy regarding Produce 101 and Idol School, Wanna One’s reputation took a big hit as netizens claimed that the final lineup for their season was also rigged. Allegedly, only one member’s ranking and votes were rigged.

Comments from theqoo 2 (Screenshot via Pann Choa website)

Concerns also arose about the profits from the videos, if any. Due to a history of poor treatment of project idol groups, many wondered if consent was taken from the members and whether the members would receive half the profit or not.

Meanwhile, things are looking brighter on the flipside. Most international fans were over the moon to get all of the group’s contents under one channel.

JAE BACK @Jae_Hye_K No one:

Absolutely no one:

No every single human in the world:



Wanna one after 3years disbandment:

Make an official youtube channel, put all Okay Wanna One eps, archiving Wanna One MV, performing, n variety content into playlist..



Omo, is this "disbandment" party?

👁👁 No one:Absolutely no one:No every single human in the world:Wanna one after 3years disbandment:Make an official youtube channel, put all Okay Wanna One eps, archiving Wanna One MV, performing, n variety content into playlist..Omo, is this "disbandment" party? 👁👁 https://t.co/WUYuT0toqv

mon¹¹ @WannaOneScience What if they make a music video with beautiful pt III and compile some of Wanna One's best moments.... Otherwise what's the YouTube channel for 🤔 What if they make a music video with beautiful pt III and compile some of Wanna One's best moments.... Otherwise what's the YouTube channel for 🤔 https://t.co/oZiRsVb7Fb

ℓaℓa // 영원히 워너원! ✨ @likeoneline mama 2020 was great, mama 2021 was the best. but now in 2022 is beyond my expectations. sns updates, youtube channel, teaser photos and ofc the beautiful pt.3 when wanna one graduated 3 years ago, i always knew they will be back. but i never imagined it to be like this muchmama 2020 was great, mama 2021 was the best. but now in 2022 is beyond my expectations. sns updates, youtube channel, teaser photos and ofc the beautiful pt.3 when wanna one graduated 3 years ago, i always knew they will be back. but i never imagined it to be like this much 😭 mama 2020 was great, mama 2021 was the best. but now in 2022 is beyond my expectations. sns updates, youtube channel, teaser photos and ofc the beautiful pt.3 😭

mon¹¹ @WannaOneScience Not Wanna One finally having a YouTube account after all this time Not Wanna One finally having a YouTube account after all this time 😭😭😭 https://t.co/M5dO4mxbf9

Opening a YouTube channel was just a sneak peek into Wanna One’s future activities. After their explosive reunion at MAMA, the group will be releasing a digital single titled B-Side Beautiful Part.3 on January 27, 6 PM KST.

